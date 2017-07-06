Monday Nights Jams set sail at the Boathouse

× Local acoustic musicians – residents, snow birds and visitors – are invited to take part in the Monday Night Acoustic Jams at the Boathouse in Schroon Lake. Shown are players taking part in a recent jam night. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE — If you are down at the end of dock Street in Schroon Lake some Monday evening and hear the Boathouse rockin’, don’t bother knockin’, just come on in.

Every Monday evening at 7 p.m. local musicians and visitors gather for what organizer Jack Osborne said is the Monday Night Acoustic Jam at the Boathouse in Schroon Lake.

“We invite all non-amplified, acoustic musicians to come and play along or just sing,” said Osborne, president of the Schroon Lake Arts Council.

Osborne said the acoustic jam is sponsored by the Schroon Lake Arts Council, which began about 12 years ago. He said he has been president for about that long.

Osborne, who plays a hammer dulcimer and takes part in the acoustic jams, said the format is to, “Pass tune around in a circle.”

Musicians come and bring various acoustic instruments, depending on who is there and what they play. Instruments have included guitars, standup basses, a banjo, Dobro, fiddle, and ukulele, in addition to the dulcimer. The participants take turns leading a song the others may or may not know, and everyone tries to join in, with more talented members taking a solo, when possible.

Osborne said the fist acoustic jam drew three players, including himself as a brand new hammer dulcimer player.

“We also had an 89-year-old lady with a tambourine. It was a long night, that first night,” Osborne said.

Osborne said the jams gained in popularity fairly quickly, and over the past five years, the jam has been drawing 12 to 15, and sometimes 20 musicians sitting around the stage, and as many as 50 audience members.

“The jams are well enough known. People were asking me in February when we were going to start the jams,” he said.

The Monday Night Acoustic Jams are free and open to the public.

“We invite the public to come. Stewart’s is at the corner of Dock Street, and they can get coffee, or ice cream, or both, and come and listen,” Osborne said. “We get quite a good audience.”

That, of course, depends on the weather and the mosquitos. The first jam night this summer drew about 15 people at 7 p.m., and by 10 p.m. it was down to about two.