Money is no object at transfer station’s reuse center

CHESTERTOWN | When you visit the Town of Chester Transfer Station, you will have to pay to drop off trash, but you can leave with good, clean, usable items they collect and hand out to the public.

According to Debbie Birch, a town employee organizes the usable items in the “Re-use Room,” or “thrift shop,” people visit from places as far away as Thurman, Stony Creek, and Luzerne to find good, free items.

Birch has been working at the transfer station since 2011, and when she is not attending to customers dropping off trash and recyclables, she is working at what they call simply call “the shop.”

“It’s a very good and beneficial community service,” supervisor Craig Leggett said of the shop.

Most people drop off usable items, but Birch still goes through the items, especially the clothes, to make sure they are clean, not stained, and in good condition.

“I determine if it can be used,” she said.

For the most part there are a lot of clothes, mainly women’s and children’s clothes, but not a lot of men’s clothes.

Birch explained that women with go through their closets and get rid of dated clothing, or items they just don’t wear anymore. Children outgrow their clothes.

“Men wear their clothes until they fall off,” Birch said.

She said children’s coats, hats, and gloves are hard to find items, and it is generally hit or miss. She said she doesn’t know of any local coat drives for kids. She said when she finds kids’ snow pants she usually sets them aside for someone who is looking for them.

“When I see someone come in with kids I ask them what they need, in what size, and if they don’t find it I will get their number and set things aside if they come in,” Birch said.

Upon visiting, the shop was for the most part full of clothing, shoes, glassware, books, old VHS tapes, and small appliance items. Outside, there is a green shipping container where furniture items or baby furniture or toys might be kept. It is also used to hold items when the store gets too cramped for space.