Monopole celebrates 120 years

× A birthday bash for the Monopole, the city’s oldest bar, is slated for Nov. 30. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Residents will raise a glass to the city’s oldest bar later this month.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Plattsburgh down a small alleyway, residents and visitors alike have found a respite in The Monopole for over 100 years.

Through 20 U.S. presidencies, prohibition, the Great Depression and countless other milestones throughout history, the business has survived with the same name and at the same location on Protection Avenue.

Corey Rosoff is the current owner of the historic watering hole, and to celebrate The Monopole’s 120th anniversary, he’s throwing a birthday bash. West End Blend is set to perform, cake will be served, the works.

Rosoff contributes the bar’s longevity to its relaxed, open atmosphere.

“It has its own niche, I think,” Rosoff told The Sun. “It caters to everyone, depending on the time of day.”

The Monopole is open from 3 p.m. all the way into the early morning hours.

“I think the diversity really contributes to (The Monopole’s) resiliency,” Rosoff said. “You can come as a single person, enjoy a beer and relax, or you can come as a group.”

Protection Avenue, a small walkway off the bustling Margaret Street commercial district, was once the epicenter of Plattsburgh’s food and wine scene.

In fact, The Monopole’s origins are in fine dining, according to Rosoff.

As times have changed, much of what visitors will see at the bar has remained the same. The front bar is all original, Rosoff said, along with the pool hall and a number of other fixtures.

When asked if after all these years The Monopole has become something like the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” Rosoff laughed.

“We’ve got a few Norms here,” he joked.

The Monopole’s 120th birthday bash is slated for Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. No cover charge.