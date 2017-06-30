Montcalm Mile returns as part of Ticonderoga Fourth

× Expand unknown The 31st annual Montcalm Mile will offer $2,400 in prize money this July 4th. The Montcalm Mile, the largest participation event in Ticonderoga every year, is expecting nearly 500 runners in 2017.

TICONDEROGA — The Montcalm Mile will again kick off Ticonderoga’s Best 4th in the North parade.

Beginning at 1:45 p.m. Independence Day, the race will precede the parade down Wicker Street onto Montcalm Street in front of hundreds of cheering spectators.

Registration for the Montcalm Mile is now open. Runners can save money and time by registering in advance online at montcalmmile.racewire.com or at the LaChute Road Runners Club website at lachute.us Entry fees will increase race day.

The 31st annual one mile road race will again offer prize money in an effort to attract another top field of competitors.

With a men’s course record of 3 minutes, 54.1 seconds, the Montcalm Mile is believed to be the fastest mile anywhere in New York and Vermont, outside New York City.

The 2015 race featured a photo finish, an NCAA champion and runner-up, college All-Americans, an Olympic qualifier, a new course record, three sub-4-minute miles and a record field.

The 2016 race sold out with 450 registers runners; 426 completing the course. They came from 23 states, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Lee Berube of Syracuse, a Ticonderoga High School graduate and former Putnam resident, won the race in 4 minutes, 8 seconds. Charles Remillard was second in 4:10, followed by Henry Whipple in 4:13.

Berube, a state champion in cross country while at Ti High, went on to earn All-America honors in track and cross country at SUNY-Geneseo. He finished second in the NCAA Division III cross country national championship as a senior. He holds the Montcalm Mile record of 3:54. Berube now runs for the Syracuse Chargers track club.

Sara Dunham of Peru won the women’s race in 4:39, matching the course record she set a year ago. Dana Bush was second in 4:50 followed by Jennifer Bennice in 4:59.

The 2017 Montcalm Mile will again award prize money to men and women in three classes — open racing, masters racing for ages 40-49 and veterans racing for ages 50 and older.

The open racing class will pay $300 to the men’s and women’s winners with $200 to second place and $100 to third place. In the masters and veterans classes first place men and women will receive $150 with second place getting $100 and third place $50.

Runners must register in the racing divisions to be eligible for prize money.

Entry is $18 in advance and $20 on race day in the racing divisions, $10 in advance and $12 on race day in the adult recreational class and $5 for children age 12 and younger.

It’s a downhill course that virtually assures runners of personal bests and attracts most of the region’s top athletes. Also attracting runners is the fact the race is run minutes prior to Ticonderoga’s annual Fourth of July parade, which means hundreds of spectators line the course offering encouragement.

The Montcalm Mile, the largest participation event in Ticonderoga every year, will team with RaceWire for computerized chip timing and scoring in 2017.

To facilitate the scoring system, runners are asked to register for the race online at montcalmmile.racewire.com or at the LaChute Road Runners Club website.

Limited race day registration starts at noon at the starting line at the intersection of Wicker Street and Race Track Road. Registration will end promptly at 1:30 p.m. or whenever the race sells out. The event did sell out last year. For entry information contact Tracy Smith, race director, at 35 Highland Ave., Ticonderoga 12883, Email at trsmith.ts1957@gmail.com or call 518-569-0947.

Race information can also be found online at the LaChute Road Runners Club website — www.lachute.us and at best4thinthenorth.com/

Medals will be presented to all finishers. Age group results will be posted on the web site www.lachute.us

The LaChute Road Runners has sponsored running events for decades in Ticonderoga while raising money to support youth running. The LaChute Road Runners has financed trips for the Ticonderoga High School cross country and track teams, purchased equipment for the scholastic harriers, provided monetary assistance to teens attending camps and awards the annual Duane Crammond Memorial Scholarship.

The club has awarded $18,000 in college scholarships the past 13 years.