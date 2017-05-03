Monument salutes historic trail

× Expand Photo provided The Knox Cannon Trail Monument will be unveiled during a ceremony at Crown Point State Historic Site.

CROWN POINT – A monument commemorating the cannon that Henry Knox hauled from Lake Champlain to Boston at the beginning of the American Revolution will be unveiled at Crown Point State Historic Site.

The Friends of Crown Point State Historic Site will host the public unveiling ceremony on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Crown Point State Historic Site museum building.

An outdoor reception of light refreshments will follow, rain or shine, and is free to the public.

This new monument at Crown Point State Historic Site will complete the 250-mile Knox Cannon Trail of 56 monuments, 30 in New York and 26 in Massachusetts, which was installed in 1927 to mark the journey of Colonel Henry Knox between Dec. 5, 1775, and Jan. 24, 1776.

Under Knox’s command, 59 cannon weighing almost 60 tons were hauled from Lake Champlain to Dorchester Heights, Mass. where their presence convinced the British to end their blockade of Boston Harbor on March 17, 1776, Historic Site Manager Michael G. Roets said.

“Since the installation of the Knox Cannon Trail of monuments in 1927, research has proven that 29 of the 59 cannon used to liberate Boston came from Crown Point, making it the actual starting point of the cannon trail,” he said. “The installation of a monument at Crown Point will complete the “Knox Cannon Trail” and finally commemorate the role that Crown Point played in this significant Revolutionary War story.”

Re-enactors portraying the patriot Green Mountain Boys, under the command of Captain Seth Warner, will arrive at the dedication to commemorate the May 11, 1775 liberation of 111 cannon from the few British soldiers who’d been posted at the fort.

The unique commemorative bronze plaque was made possible by the generosity of the New York State Daughters of the American Revolution and by a grant from Parks and Trails New York.

Many Daughters of the American Revolution members will travel from throughout New York and Vermont to attend, Roets said.

“The granite plinth has been very generously donated by the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area as part of their ongoing efforts to restore the 1927 Knox Cannon Trail of monuments,” he said.