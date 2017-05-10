Mooers eyed for solar efforts

× Expand Photo provided Delaware River Solar is looking to construct a solar farm on the intersection of Wood Falls Road and Route 11 in Mooers. The farm will contain three arrays, which contain around 10,000 solar panels each, will be able to power 1,200 households in Clinton County.

MOOERS — A new solar farm is coming to town.

Three arrays containing around 10,000 solar panels each will be placed on 40 acres of land near the intersection of Woods Falls Road and Route 11.

The project will benefit approximately 1,200 households in Clinton County, said Rich Winter, CEO of Delaware River Solar, the company spearheading the project.

The town will receive $60,000 over 20 years as part of the contract.

“I think this solar farm is a good thing,” said Supervisor Jeff Menard. “It’s going to give people discounted rates and generate tax money.”

Delaware River Solar is working with the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency to finish the pilot agreement that will identify the amount of taxes paid to Clinton County, Northeastern Clinton Central School District and the town.

Winter said he anticipates annual tax payments to be around $9,000 for each array, or about $20,000 split between the three.

Delaware River Solar officials are looking to finish the pilot agreement this June, Winter said, and the farm is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A fourth unit may be built in 2018 based on demand.

“We would like to build another ray,” Winter said. “But we need to see what the demand is for the power.”

STATE-WIDE INITIATIVE

The project is part of Community Solar, a statewide initiative designed to boost the state’s solar capacity.

The state’s overall goal is to get 50 percent of the state’s electricity generated by renewable energy sources by 2030.

Right now, the state is at less than 1 percent, according to the Solar Energy Industries Initiative.

OTHER LOCAL EFFORTS

Solar campaigns in the tri-county area kicked off in 2015 with the Tri-Lakes region.

Last year, the town of Plattsburgh launched the Solarize the Adirondack Coast Campaign geared towards and Clinton County and northern Essex County.

Ellenburg is currently in discussion with Cypress Creek Renewables to place a 100,000 solar panel farm on Smith Road in Ellenburg Center, which would generate up to 20 megawatts of power for 6,000 households.

Delaware River Solar is not currently planning to add another solar farm in Clinton County, said Winter.