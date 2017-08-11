Mooers eyes River Walk

× Expand Photo provided/Koreena Van Nortwick The Town of Mooers’ Beautification Committee is hoping to add a River Walk in the old village. Preliminary plans include starting the approximate 2-mile path on East Street and ending it at the Mooers Rec Park.

MOOERS — The Town of Mooers’ Beautification Committee is hoping to construct a River Walk in the old village.

Increased recreational access, say advocates, may encourage residents to go outside and be more active in the community.

Preliminary plans drafted by the Beautification Committee include starting the two-mile path on East Street and along the Great Chazy River to the Mooers Rec Park.

The committee is still mapping out details on the path’s surface, size and potential costs of fixing the existing bridge on East Street and adding a new bridge on Fee Road.

Supervisor Jeff Menard said some brush may have to be cleared, among other modifications along public roadways.

The plan also includes converting a vacant lot on East Street into a park.

Mike Reeves, an organizer, said the committee would have to obtain easements from several property owners to get the path close to the river.

Finding grant funding is critical, he said.

“The town doesn’t have money to do this, so we need help,” Reeves said.

Once funding is obtained, the project timeline is about two years, he said.

“We have not come up with a ballpark figure yet,” Reeves said. “But we know the two biggest expenses will be bridges. “We hope that the project will be below $1 million.

“Mooers is a little sleepy town,” he said. “But it has the potential to be more.”

Mooers isn’t the only locality engaged in trail-building efforts.

Clinton County lawmakers are seeking funding for the first phase of the Saranac River Trail Greenway, a 27-mile long trail slated to run from Plattsburgh to Redford.

The first phase will include constructing a 10-foot-wide paved path for 2.5 miles from the city to the town of Plattsburgh, which is estimated to cost between $1.5 to $2 million.

Construction on the Northern Tier Recreation Trail in the Town of Champlain and villages of Rouses Point and Champlain is also underway, and Peru’s Main Street revitalization plan includes adding a paved walking and biking path along the main road.

Several municipalities have also been making efforts to improve their existing trails. Rouses Point, for example, recently added five new exercise stations to the recreation trail behind the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street.

Last year, Peru added exercise and fun stations along their Little Ausable River Trail.