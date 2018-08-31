Mooers Fire celebrates 70 years

× Expand Photo courtesy Mooers Volunteer Fire Department The Mooers Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 70 years of service with two days of family-friendly fun this weekend.

MOOERS | The Mooers Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating a big milestone this weekend, and they’re inviting the entire town to join in.

“We will be celebrating 70 years as a fire department, 65 years of our ladies auxiliary and 60 years of our Labor Day celebration,” said Fire Chief Dan Dumas. To highlight that history of service, and raise money for new equipment in the future, the department has planned a two-day blowout.

Events kick off Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. with the “Great Chazy Duck Race” at the Great Chazy River.

Participants will have the opportunity to purchase a $5 plastic duck and play their luck in the river. The owner of the duck that floats to the finish line the quickest gets a prize.

“The first duck gets $500; second, $400; third, $300 and the fourth is a $200 winner,” Dumas said. “The very last duck, the slowest, gets $100.”

Local country troupe Movin’ On will perform following the race, from 4-8 p.m. A fireworks display at the town rec park closes out the first day of activities.

The next day, a parade is slated for noon. The department will serve up a chicken barbecue at their station at the same time. Take-outs will be available.

Another band, Denim, will perform from 1-5 p.m. A garden tractor pull is set for 1:30 p.m., the ladies auxiliary will host a Chinese auction, games for children will be on-site and a big ticket raffle drawing will close out the day at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the local fire department, which aims to raise $20,000 to purchase equipment for its new fire truck.

“We have a great weekend planned and hope to raise lots of money for equipment on our new pumper/tanker truck,” Dumas said.

Learn more by visiting the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mooersfiredepartment.