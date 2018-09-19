Mooers Free Library celebrates 101st birthday

× 1 of 6 Expand Mooers Free Library Board President Tim Gonyo lead the ceremonies last weekend celebrating the library’s 101st anniversary. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 2 of 6 Expand A number of local officials attended the grand re-opening and 101st anniversary celebration at the Mooers Free Library last weekend. Town Supervisor Jeff Menard, Northeastern Clinton Central School Superintendent Robb Garrand, Clinton County Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1), state Assemblyman Billy Jones, state Sen. Betty Little and a representative from Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office each appeared to speak about the library and highlight its importance to the area. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 3 of 6 Expand Scenes from the Mooers Free Library: The new facility boasts a main library room, complete with a kid’s corner and technology center and a community room for events, meetings and more. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 5 of 6 Expand The library board capped off last weekend’s anniversary ceremony with a round of applause. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 6 of 6 Expand Library Board Treasurer Art Menard showcases a gifted photo of the original library building. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next

MOOERS | The grand re-opening and 101st anniversary celebration for the Mooers Free Library had some stiff competition.

A youth soccer game was in progress across the street, and as locals gathered last weekend to mark the library’s longevity, a few eyes in the audience drifted toward the cheers sounding from the Northeastern Clinton fields.

“I didn’t know how many people we would get,” the library’s new director, Olivia Gillette, remarked as she rose from her desk near a corner of the building filled with children’s books.

But just outside the window, there were dozens of residents milling around the grounds eating Stewart’s ice cream, popcorn and food courtesy of West Chazy’s D&D Meats. One little girl, standing in the parking lot, held a cloud of cotton candy the size of a bowling ball in her hand.

“The response has been fantastic. We’re so happy to have so many people here today,” Library Board President Tim Gonyo told The Sun last Saturday.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said that to this day, the importance of libraries “prevails across generations.”

“How many of you have heard that books are dead?” Little asked, looking into the crowd. “Well, that’s not true.”

This small town library first opened in 1917, according to Gonyo, and it was through a recent project that the institution moved from its prior location onto School Street, within throwing distance of the Mooers Elementary School.

In a way, the celebration was at once a wink toward the longevity of the community library and a nod toward the rebirth of this place.

“This is the community’s building,” Mooers Town Supervisor Jeff Menard told the crowd.

It was through a collaboration between local business, dedicated volunteers, passionate residents and past board members that the new location came to fruition, he said.

“I’m very proud to be here today. It’s a great endeavor, and I wish them the best of luck.”

Residents perused the Mooers Free Library’s two sections, a main library room and a community room, which the library board hopes will blossom into a combination venue, lecture hall, event space and more.

Though the library’s relocation project has been ongoing since 2012, this isn’t the end, according to Library Treasurer Art Menard. New furniture and other upgrades are still planned throughout the next year.

Northeastern Clinton Central School Superintendent Robb Garrand said the building’s close proximity has created an opportunity for a new pathway, both literal and figurative, between local students and the town’s library.

“In the future I see a pathway from the school,” he said.

“We’re going to be looking at having the classes come over and get library cards,” Gonyo told The Sun. “We’ll be looking at them coming over for after school programs.”

Gonyo also said that the library board hopes to eventually expand the grounds to include a community garden and park.

“We are going to continue to develop this property,” Gonyo said. “We’re hoping to really make this a place people want to come and spend some time.”

The Mooers Free Library is open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.