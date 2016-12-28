Mooers kids help community

Mooers Elementary third, fourth, fifth graders donate to local food shelf, go caroling in senior housing

by

MOOERS — Blistering cold temperatures didn’t stop Mooers Elementary students from spreading holiday cheer earlier this month.  

On Dec. 14, fourth and fifth graders came together to sing holiday classics to the local senior citizens in Watson Memorial Senior Housing.  

That was only part one to the school’s efforts to give back to the community.  

Throughout the month, all the third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms collected canned and nonperishable food items for the Mooers Wesleyan Food Pantry. 

Fourth-grade teacher Nichole Favreau said the school has been donating to the local food shelf instead of having a gift exchange.  

“We wanted to teach our students that Christmas isn’t just about receiving but giving as well,” she said.  

Before, the eight classrooms filled with over 150 kids collected a wide variety of items.  

This year, Favreau decided to do something different by gathering the items frequently taken out of the pantry.  

Each class was assigned a different food, including canned tuna, Rice-A-Roni, stuffing, canned fruit, packaged noodles, canned veggies, beans and canned soup.  

Favreau said the collection turned out to be very successful this year.  

“Our students did a great job,” she said. “I’m very proud of them.”  

Favreau said the elementary school intends on continuing this tradition for years to come. 

by

