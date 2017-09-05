Mooers Labor Day

1 of 15
Despite the rainy weather, around 50 locals and visitors gathered in Mooers for the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Labor Day Celebration. Throughout the day, guests of all ages enjoyed a parade, live entertainment, games and food. The garden tractor pull was the only event moved to Monday due to weather conditions.
