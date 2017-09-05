Mooers Labor Day

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Prev Next

Despite the rainy weather, around 50 locals and visitors gathered in Mooers for the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Labor Day Celebration. Throughout the day, guests of all ages enjoyed a parade, live entertainment, games and food. The garden tractor pull was the only event moved to Monday due to weather conditions.

