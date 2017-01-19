Mooers making efforts toward EMS issue, new library

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling A lot was discussed during the first meeting of the new year last week. From now on, the town board will meet the third Tuesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend all meetings.

MOOERS — The Mooers Fire Department has their ambulance back following a month-long stint in Champlain as part of the village’s new contract with Champlain-Mooers EMS.

Supervisor Jeff Menard said the move violated the town’s contract and he immediately took action. The ambulance should now be back in Mooers and stay there from now on.

“I think we have a little bit more priority than Rouses Point,” Menard said during the meeting. “They just started and we’ve been contracting with them for several years.

“I’m glad we got everything straightened out.”

In other town news:

Barcomb Road: A clogged culvert on Barcomb Road will soon be remedied. Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe authorized the town to open up the ditch filled with rocks that blocking the water flow from the road.

The clean-up should happen sometime this week, said Menard.

“We don’t want this to damage our road,” he said. “It’s something that has to be done.”

Library sale: The town is considering reopening the bids for the old Mooers Free Library building.

Menard said Shawn Mclean, a local resident, showed interest in the brick building on Route 11 last month when he made an offer of $20,000.

Menard said he has yet to hear back from Mclean on that offer.

If Mclean’s still interested, the property, which is assessed at $27,000, would have to go back up on the market for at least a month before a decision is made.

Councilperson Gerald LaValley said the building has heating, and received approval to drill a new well after the adjacent property owners declined to let the library board use the extra well located on their land.

Code Enforcement Officer Jess Dixon said this task would cost a little over $3,000.

War memorial: The beautification committee announced that they had received a $400 check from an anonymous donor.

Those monies will go toward the war memorial in the Mooers Riverside Cemetery.

Local Sculptor Michael Reeves, who’s overseeing the cemetery revitalization, said the statue for the memorial, along with the rest of the cemetery updates, is “coming along quite nicely.”

Construction is set to be completed by Memorial Day.

Town meetings: Starting next month, town meetings will no longer be held the second Tuesday of each month.

The town board approved unanimously to change the meeting date to the third Tuesday of each month.

All meetings will still be held at the same time at 7 p.m.

For more information or updates on any of these items, visit mooersny.com.