Mooers man to donate kidney to wife in life-saving procedure

MOOERS | When they first locked eyes, it was love at first sight.

Well, there was a definite spark, at least, Matt Lloyd said of meeting his wife, Brandi.

They met in psychology class at Clinton Community College.

At first, she kept her distance.

“My freshman year, I wasn’t going to date at all,” Brandi said.

“But I was persistent,” Matt laughed.

They were married in 1996, a big, romantic affair at Bluff Point.

Matt and Brandi, who reside in Mooers, have enjoyed 22 years of marriage together and are the proud parents of a son, Benjamin.

Now Matt is giving his wife a kidney.

Brandi, 44, has polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition that can be fatal.

There’s a variety of management options, from various medicines to dialysis, and as the condition gets worse, eventually a transplant is required.

Brandi has been on dialysis for 10 months.

“We’re tethered to our home. We can’t go anywhere for more than two days,” Brandi said.

Her kidney is the size of a football, with cysts the size of fists.

Matt had known for years that the necessity for a transplant was likely.

“This is nothing that was a surprise. She told me about her disease before we were married and we knew this would be the outcome,” he said.

Before knowing the intricacies of donation — all the tests involved; blood type, tissue type — he always pledged that when the day came, he’d donate his kidney to her.

“When you’re in your early 20s, you’re not thinking about what’s going to happen.”

It seems he’ll fulfill that promise after all.

When the time for a transplant came, he got tested.

And tested, and tested.

“It turns out we’re very compatible,” he said. “It was a relief.”

“He feels like he’s not a hero,” Brandi chimed in.

“I just happened to be a match,” he shrugged. “There’s a lot of spouses that would love to do the same. It’s not just for her, it’s our son... our whole family’s lifestyle.”

The couple are currently in a 30-day waiting period and are waiting to hear when the surgery will be scheduled.