Mooers signs letter of interest for proposed solar farm

× Expand Photo provided If everything goes as planned, about 40,000 solar panels will be added to Mooers. The panels will stretch over 40 acres of land and provide electricity to over 4,000 homes in Clinton County.

MOOERS — The town is taking initial steps towards the construction of a solar farm on Boas Road.

The board last week signed a letter of intent with a Sullivan-based firm to construct four solar rays, each containing 10,000 solar panels.

Delaware River Solar asked the town board to consider becoming the home of these rays to bring solar power to Clinton County.

The proposed farm would stretch over 40 acres down toward the intersection of Wood Falls Road and Route 11.

The power generated by this infrastructure would be transferred through a three-phased line into a converter station that will provide power to homes and businesses throughout all of Clinton County.

Winter said approximately 4,200 property owners can sign up for this offering regardless of income and credit.

Mooers Code Enforcement Officer Jess Dixon said he was interested in the idea.

“The more we offer here, the better,” he said. “I think we should go for it before another town takes this opportunity away from us.”

Winter said no other town in Clinton County has been contacted for this opportunity.

Town officials signed the letter of interest, basically stating they would consider having a solar farm constructed in Mooers, in hopes to learn more as the plan moves forward.

“So far,” Supervisor Jeff Menard said, “it sounds like a win-win for the town.”

OVERALL BENEFITS

The town would be required to sign an agreement for a minimum of 20 years and receive $100,000 in increments.

Ultimately, those monies are meant for demolition of the farm. Winter said if the town wants to keep the solar farm, the rays can be donated to the town and they would still receive the $100,000.

Town residents would receive a 10 percent discount on their electric bills, if they hook up, said Menard.

Construction and maintenance during the course of the agreement, Winter said, would be at no cost to the town.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

With the letter being signed, the next step is to go through NYSERDA, said Winter, to get further approval and funding.

Delaware River Solar also must go through the zoning board before starting construction.

Winter said the two property owners on Boas Road have already given permission to construct the solar farm.

Menard said the town is looking into any unused town land that can be utilized for this project.

Winter said a timeline won’t be generated until hearing back from NYSERDA.

However, Winter said the town will be able to opt out of being the lead agency at any time.

Winter said is the town does decide not to move forward with construction, other towns will be looked into.

STATE-WIDE INITIATIVE

Delaware River Solar will be doing this project as part of Community Solar, a program that makes it easier homeowners, renters and businesses to participate get this form of energy without individualized panels or income requirements.

Community Solar is a small part of the NY-Sun Incentive Program, a state initiative designed to add more than three gigawatts of installed solar capacity in the state by 2023.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, New York installed 242 megawatts of solar electric capacity, ranking it seventh nationally.

The overall goal of New York is to get 50 percent of the state’s electricity generated by renewable energy sources by 2030.

Earlier this year, the town of Plattsburgh launched the Solarize the Adirondack Coast campaign, in which all residents and business owners of Clinton County and northern Essex County were able to participate.

The “solarize” campaigns kicked off in 2015 with the Tri-Lakes, Canton and Akwesasne regions.

Several places in Peru, like the Peru Free Library, started making efforts to go solar a few years before the campaign started.