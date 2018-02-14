Mooers students offer link to overseas soldiers

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo provided Fifth grade students from Mooers Elementary School created a 300-link “wish chain” to send to military personnel overseas last month. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 4 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 5 of 5 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

MOOERS | Students at Mooers Elementary School aren’t letting distance stop them from showing their support for servicemen stationed overseas.

Fifth graders last month worked with their teacher, Robin Auger, to make a paper chain to send overseas.

Over the course of three weeks, the students constructed over 300 links in what their teacher calls a “wish chain” — each brightly-colored loop inscribed with thank you notes and words of encouragement.

“All of the kids were very enthusiastic about it,” Auger told The Sun.

“My favorite part of making the wish chain for the soldiers was thinking about the soldiers and what to write on the slips to cheer them up,” said student Haley Sass. “My mom was a medic in the Army in the 1990s, so it is important to me that we remember our soldiers.”

Each of Auger’s 19 students contributed, she said, cutting up strip after strip of paper with the hope that their efforts would inspire happiness in any soldiers that see it.

“I was hoping that making the wish chain for the soldiers would make them happy,” said student Alyse Lafountain. “They don’t get to see their family members, so they are probably lonely a lot.”

Auger said that while there’s a lot of support for soldiers around Christmas — her students even skype with soldiers in Germany during the holidays to sing Christmas carols — she felt the time after the holidays could be even more lonely for those stationed overseas.

“After that big to-do, there’s a bit of a letdown,” she said.

“I said, ‘maybe we can do something to brighten their days after the holidays.’”

The Pew Research Center reports 193,442 U.S. soldiers are deployed overseas.

The wish chain from this school is headed to a base in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Auger said — one of the other teachers at the school has a brother stationed there.

“We’re hoping they’ll put (the chain) up in the barracks, or the mess hall,” she said.

Though some students don’t personally know anyone currently stationed overseas, their loved ones at one time or another were, and the experience of waiting for them to come home remains a vivid memory for many families:

“When my Pepe was young, he served overseas in the military,” said student Oceanna Roberts. “My family knows what it’s like to miss someone and worry about them.

“I feel like the soldiers should be treated with respect and care. I think they should know that students back home are thinking of them and appreciate what they are doing.”