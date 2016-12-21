Mooers to create war memorial

Addition to Riverside Cemetery part of revitalization efforts

MOOERS — The town’s fallen soldiers may get their very own monument.

Last week, the Mooers town board greenlit a request to construct a war memorial in the Riverside Cemetery.

The memorial, spearheaded by the Beautification Committee, will honor the local soldiers who served the country and are buried in the area.  

Beautification Committee Chair Scarlett Sample said this project has been in the works for the past four years.  

“We wanted to find ways to dress up the area,” she said. “We thought this would be a great way to do that and honor our local heroes.”  

The plans include transforming the front of the cemetery into a space filled with period plants and benches.  

Four paths will lead into the center where a new statue, built by local sculptor Michael Reeves, will sit.  

Reeves has already started working on the sculpture out of his home in Mooers.  

The design will depict a citizen soldier.

The 5-foot figure, constructed from cement and marble powder, will be placed on top of a 8-foot pillar. Both will be placed on the center of a 12-foot diameter compass.

“It will be stunning once it’s completed,” said Reeves. 

Along with the statue, Reeves is spearheading the overall revitalization of the cemetery.  

The burial ground on Route 11 looks abandoned at first glance, with fading signage, overgrown foliage, crumbling infrastructure and broken gravestones.

The town is currently gathering cost estimates for all the improvements and applying for a grant from the state Division of Cemeteries.

Reeves said he hopes the memorial will be completed by Memorial Day. 

