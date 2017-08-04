Mooers weighs EMS relocation

× The Town of Mooers and Mooers Volunteer Fire Department are discussing renovating a building next to the town hall to house EMS services. The project is expected to cost around $50,000, says the supervisor. Photo by Teah Dowling

MOOERS — Talks are underway between the town and the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department to renovate a building to house EMS services.

Both the town and fire department aim to convert the building next to the town hall on State Route 11 into a space for Champlain-Mooers EMS.

The building, which is owned by the fire department, will ideally house one ambulance and contain office space, said Supervisor Jeff Menard.

The air truck currently housed in the building will move over to the existing Mooers Volunteer Fire Department Station on Route 11, where the EMS squad is currently housed.

“We want them to have their own space,” said Menard. “They’ve shared a space with the fire department ever since we signed on 10 or 11 years ago.

“But nothing has been decided yet.”

The renovation is expected to cost around $50,000, said Menard. A potential timeline for this renovation is being discussed.

The Mooers Volunteers Fire Department will take the reins on this project. Fire Chief Dan Dumas told the Sun he didn’t have any further details.

NEW PUMPER/TANKER

A new pumper/tanker will be in service by the end of June 2018, said Dumas during the Town of Mooers meeting on June 10, which will replace the fire department’s firetruck, which dates back to 1991.

The truck is expected to cost between $300,000 and $350,000, which is going to be paid for through the fire department’s capital reserve and previous fundraisers.

The department is planning fundraisers to cover the costs of equipment for the firetruck, including hoses and ladders, said Dumas. The goal is to raise $20,000 through this year’s annual Labor Day celebration to fund these additions.

The fire department recently received a $3,000 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant through the state Department of Environmental Conservation to purchase equipment to fight grass and wildland fires, said Dumas. “Every little bit helps.”

For more information or details on future fundraisers for the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department, call 236-5311, visit mooersny.com or find them on Facebook.