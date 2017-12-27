Moore to stay on as North Hudson supervisor

× Expand File photo North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore has reversed his decision to retire early effective Jan. 1.

ELIZABETHTOWN | North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore has reversed his decision to retire — at least for now.

Moore informed his colleagues at the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

“I’ll be here for a little while until the (town) board finds a replacement,” Moore told The Sun.

Moore said the candidate who previously expressed interest in filling the vacancy backed out, resulting in the lack of a prospective replacement.

The supervisor announced plans in September to retire midway through his four-year term effective Jan. 1, but did not submit a formal resignation letter to the board of elections, a measure that would have triggered a special election.

As such, the North Hudson Town Board retained the opportunity to appoint a replacement candidate.

Through his involvement in town, county and regional politics, Moore has shepherded the region through several high-profile state land acquisitions since taking office in 2012, including Boreas Ponds, which remains unclassified by the Adirondack Park Agency one year after the conclusion of the public hearing process.

North Hudson has been in the headlines for much of the year after the state announced plans to transform the former Frontier Town theme park to the Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson.

The state committed $13 million to the project this year, and rolled out plans for a state-run campground earlier this month.

SUPERS SIGN OFF

Wednesday's Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting marked the final session for several lawmakers who will leave office next week, including Wes Miga (Newcomb), Charles Whitson Jr. (St. Armand) and Ed Gardner (Essex).

Miga served for just two years, filling the seat following the retirement of the late George Canon.

But he hailed the county apparatus as being knowledgable and professional.

“I’ve been proud to serve on this organization, and will always keep it high on my list," Miga said.

Whitson seconded those sentiments.

“Any information I needed pertaining to help the township operate, I was always able to find it in Essex County," he said.

Gardner said, “The amount of knowledge in this room to guide you through twists and turns in the political world and problems you have in the community is just outstanding."

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston will seek a second term as chairman next session.

“I think this board works very, very well together," he said. “I’m sadly going to miss the three that are going. Not sure about Ron, but I’ll probably get used to him."