Moose lecture draws a full house at Chester library

× Sam Peterson, a graduate student at SUNY-College of Environmental Science and Forestry, shows a pair of moose antlers during a talk titled, “Moose in the Adirondacks,” held Sept. 27 at the Chestertown Public Library. Moose antlers can weight between 40 and 60 pounds, depending on the size of the moose. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | Sam Peterson, a graduate student studying moose in New York State, told a crowd gathered at the Chestertown Public Library, Sept. 27, he “fell in love with moose” as an undergraduate student in Colorado.

Peterson said he saw a posting for a job at SUNY-College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Roosevelt Wildlife Station) on a job board hosted by Texas A&M University, somewhat of a clearinghouse for nature-related job postings.

Peterson landed the job, has been studying moose in the Adirondacks, and spoke on the topic, “The Return of Moose to New York,” as the first in a library lecture series.

Peterson said, according to his office, there are 394 moose in New York State, which is well below the 4,000 or so moose in New Hampshire.

A Jan. 23 article posted on New Hampshire Public Radio said New Hampshire’s moose population is down due to deaths from winter ticks.

The New Hampshire Department of Wildlife says in the 1990s there were between 7,000 and 7,500 moose in that state.

Fewer moose in New York means there are also fewer ticks. And unless the ticks can find a host, they simply die.

Peterson said his department, along with Cornell University and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, conduct aerial surveys in the winter when moose are easier to spot.

Despite their size, the moose’s dark color makes it hard to spot in the forest - even for other moose.

Records of vehicle collisions with moose are another source of numbers of the moose population, which Peterson said has been on the increase in New York.

Asked by an audience member of there was any migration from the New England states with a larger population of moose, Peterson said not a migration, but there is more disbursement of moose in the Adirondacks than before.

As a result, Peterson said the focus of a lot of his research is the natural habitat in the Adirondacks in an effort to determine how many moose the area can sustain.

Moose in New York were killed off in 1861, but beginning in the 1900s, their numbers started to recover due to a prohibition on hunting and protection of its habitat.

By the 1980s there were about 700 moose in New York State.