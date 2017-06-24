More than just an event: Rouses Point Fourth of July

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The 57th annual Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration is slated for June 30 to July 2. The three-day event will feature games, rides, vendors, a parade, fireworks display and more. Pictured above are photos from last year’s annual celebration. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Prev Next

ROUSES POINT — Kieran Gilroy remembers attending the village’s annual Fourth of July celebration as a teenager.

His parents and five siblings used to pile into the family station and travel from Dannemora to Rouses Point to see the parade and fireworks.

Gilroy, 63, was only 6 years old when the annual celebration first started.

Now he spearheads the entire three-day event.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration,” he said. “I look forward to every weekend.

“So, when they were seeking volunteers, I signed up.”

This year’s celebration is slated for June 30 to July 2.

Gilroy has been planning since January.

Local residents said they appreciate Gilroy’s dedication as they enjoy participating in the festivities every year, including Alice Mossey, who’s enjoyed many celebrations over the years she’s resided in the village.

Some of her favorite moments include the performances from Champlain Central’s school band and their annual Canadian-American baseball game, which was held over a decade ago.

One of Marita Boulos’ fondest memories was sitting on her porch and watching the parade go by in the 80’s. One of her favorite traditions today is always visiting the Rouses Point Fire Department Chicken BBQ for lunch.

“I make sure to go early and be one of the first people in line,” she said. “I always go every year.”

Unlike the others, Rouses Point resident Susan Sullivan, who moved to the area three years ago, has only participated in a few celebrations but has already made up her own family traditions — like having a picnic lunch during the parade.

“I didn’t know that Rouses Point even existed until I moved here and I just love this place,” she said. “And this event means so much to me and everyone else in the village.”

Several residents said they couldn’t imagine what the village would be like without the celebration.

“There was one year it was almost cancelled years ago, but it never happened,” Mossey said. “We’d be sad if it ever did happen, but I think this celebration will continue on in the village for years to come.”

The 57th annual Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration is slated for June 30 to July 2. Parade slots are still open and entries are welcomed. Anyone interested in being part of the parade or volunteering for this year’s event can contact Gilroy at 297-5441.

Fourth of July Schedule

Friday, June 30

4 p.m. to midnight — food booths, games, rides, vendors and libations tent

8 p.m. to midnight — live music by Glass Onion

Saturday, July 1

8 a.m. — 4k Summer Sizzle Run

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — boot drive to benefit the Rouses Point Fire Department

10 to 11 a.m. — zumba class with Barb Bluto

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — kids and family day

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — kid’s muster and kid’s parade

11:30 a.m. -- free sundaes to the first 200 kids and Joey the Clown performance

noon to midnight — food booths, games, rides and vendors

1 to 3 p.m. — live music by Haley McGivney

4 p.m. to midnight — libations tent

8 p.m. to midnight — live music by Glass Onion

Sunday, July 2

noon to 3 p.m. — Rouses Point Fire Department chicken BBQ

noon to TBD — food booths, games, rides and vendors

noon to 4 p.m. — live music by Midnight Moonshine

noon to 5 p.m. — libations tent

6 p.m. — gigantic street parade

Dusk — fireworks display