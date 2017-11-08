Moriah budget way under cap

× Expand Moriah Town Hall

MORIAH | The state set an unusual 22 percent tax cap for Moriah’s 2018 budget because of added costs from dissolving the Village of Port Henry, but the town kept it to a more reasonable 2 percent.

With the termination of village government on March 31, the Town of Moriah assumed many village duties, but also got $350,000 in state aid for dissolution, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

“We waited; we met with the state Comptroller’s Office,” he said. “We worked on the budget without knowing what the tax cap would be.”

They were finally told it was 22 percent with dissolution factored in.

“Dissolution has been like an exorcism,” Scozzafava said. “Actual (village) expenditures were difficult to figure. We may still may make adjustments downward.”

Once thing that went down is the tax for the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department, now an independent fire district, which produced an $88,000 budget with a $1.072 per $1,000 tax rate. It had been $1.32.

More fund balances may be used to reduce the tax levy and some special district charges after the public hearing, Scozzafava said.

“Numbers will change,” he said. “We’ll bring it down more. Rates will come down.”

The budget does include 3 percent raises for town employees and some elected officials, such as the supervisor.

The village still has $44,900 in legacy debt, which will be charged only to former village taxpayers, and represents health insurance for retirees.

Water and sewer district charges for former village residents will now be $290 a year for water and $420 for sewer. A new sewer district was formed and an existing town water district extended.

The town plans to buy a new tandem truck and a pickup truck for the Highway Department, but those will be installment payments, plus replace a failing pump in the joint wastewater treatment plant for $20,000.

The former Village Hall on Main Street may be sold, Scozzafava said, and there’s been interest from a nearby business to acquire it.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$8.503 (2018); $8.376 (2017) [owner of $100,000 home would pay estimated $850.37; $837.70 2017, $12.67 more]

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$5,512,000 (2018); $5,191,797 (2017)

Total tax levy:

$1,815,571 (2018); $1,773,400 (2017) [highway and general funds]

Total fund balance usage:

$175,000

Public hearing:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 5:45 p.m., Town Court Building