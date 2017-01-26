Moriah Business Park may soon be full in Mineville

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Moriah Business Park is located on County Route 7 in the town’s Mineville hamlet. High Peaks Hospice, one three tenants there, will soon be joined by a fourth that makes rye whiskey.

MORIAH – The Moriah Business Park is a success that’s booming, the Moriah Chamber of Commerce was told recently.

Essex County Industrial Development Agency Co-Director Jody Olcott said the park may soon be full, with the addition of WhistlePig Rye Whiskey.

The Shoreham, Vt. distiller is building warehouses in the Business Park to store and age its product.

Olcott said the park opened in 1995, after the town got money to put up a building for a Canadian manufacturer that never followed through.

The first client was Pre-Tech Plastics, expanding from Vermont for the manufacture of precision parts for the medical and aerospace industries.

“Pre-Tech started with eight employees; today they have 42,” she said. “They came into the park in 1998. There are lots of skilled machinists in their area, around Blair Park (in Williston, Vt.). There’s a lot of going back and forth for a few more cents an hour.”

Coming to Moriah meant less competition for employees and a more stable workforce, she said.

The Business Park was sited on 32 acres in Moriah’s Mineville hamlet, with the initial 22,000-square-foot spec building now 100 percent occupied by Pre-Tech.

“They’ve (Pre-Tech) been very successful in bringing most of their line here,” Olcott told chamber members.

Other tenants in the park are the Moriah Health Center, operated by Hudson Headwaters Health Network, with a 4,500-square-foot building, and High Peaks Hospice, with a 3,200-square-foot headquarters. The hospice building was built by the trades classes at the Champlain Valley Education Center, a tech school across the street from the Business Park.