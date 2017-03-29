Moriah campground study nearly done

× The Town of Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground would get some upgrades under a new study about to be finalized. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Information for “solid decisions” on the future of the Town of Moriah’s two campgrounds on Lake Champlain is being compiled in a new study.

What to do with those waterfront campgrounds and beaches is the subject of a report being prepared by Michael Crane of Crane Associates of Burlington, Vt.

At the last Moriah Town Council session, Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Crane has been conducting surveys as part of the waterfront plan effort.

“Mike is working extremely hard on this,” Scozzafava said. “He spent the whole day, in fact he spent a lot of days here, in Moriah and Port Henry.”

Scozzafava said he and Crane have met with a group of interested citizens, sort of an ad hoc committee.

“This is a detailed project I’m working on,” Crane said. “What I’ve done so far, we’re up to the highest and best use analysis.

“We need to determine highest and best use of the waterfront, the two parcels you own, to make solid decisions. I should deliver my recommendations in about a month.”

He said they did intercept interviews with residents and a visioning session.

“Seasonal campers have been your market down there for a very long time,” he said. “If you make any changes you’re hitting the market you rely on.”

This will be the first season the Town of Moriah owns and operates the former Village Champ RV Park and Campground, which it acquired through village dissolution, in addition to its own Bulwagga Bay Campground.

Profit of $81,931 is what the town received from its Bulwagga Bay Campground last year, Crane said.

“Your campground is overcrowded and you’re undercharging,” Crane said. “You’re on a downward spiral.”

The report so far outlines three possible scenarios.

One is an upgrade to the town campground of $800,000 in landscaping, motorcoach sites, playground, swimming pool, and an entertainment venue.

The seasonal rate would increase by about $1,000, Crane said, based on a survey of 40 other campgrounds and their rates.

The second is a modern RV park with cabins and yurts, and all the improvements of the first scenario, for $1.1 million.

The third would add a hotel at the parcel, with 50 rooms, along with 25 cabins and 24 yurts.

The hotel would cost $4.6 million, and the cabins and yurts, $300,000. Twenty full-time jobs would be created.

All the scenarios include the town getting out of the campground management business, and starting a board of directors with a campground manager.

“They all require an entirely new management structure,” Crane said.

The town would still own the campgrounds, but no longer manage them.

Revenue would increase to $1.3 million for plan one, $2.1 million for two, and $10 million for three.

The town would need investors for the various scenarios, who would receive a rate of return on their speculation. The state also has $500,000 grants available for that purpose, Crane said.

Scozzafava said the town couldn’t afford to do one of the scenarios without help, and that’s where the report will come in.

“We will finally have a document that we can attract private investment with,” Scozzafava said.