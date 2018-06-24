Moriah Central awarded state tech funding

MORIAH | Phase two of three Smart School Bond Act awards will deliver $297,646 for tech upgrades at Moriah Central School: $197,224 will go toward school connectivity and $190,422 will support high-tech security systems.

In three phases, Moriah was approved for a total $931,051 in Smart Schools Bond Act funding. The program was put in motion by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

School Superintendent William Larrow said the school applies for funds in phases.

“We received funding last year and this year. We are looking at three rounds, and we applied for round three this year,” Larrow said of the process.

“The second phase funding is a continuation, and resources will be used for upgrading the video surveillance system of the campus. We are also going to be upgrading and adding additional hardware for our access system (school doors), using a fob system.”

The other portion of funds provided this year will update the wireless network inside the school.

“It’s been huge for us,” Larrow said. “It has allowed us to upgrade our entire building as far as technology goes and at the same time to expand student access to technology. It has also allowed us to make sure our building is secure.”

Cuomo announced in early June that 49 Smart Schools Investment Plans totaling $34 million were approved for the upcoming year.

Moriah Central School District was the only grant winner in the region.

“These critical investments in modern technology for classrooms across the state will expand educational opportunity, help ensure safety, increase student engagement, boost achievement, and close the digital divide,” Cuomo said in announcing this year’s funding awards.

“The Smart Schools program provides students with the necessary skills and technology to grow and thrive in today’s economy.”

Moriah Central School held its Smart School public hearing June 19 to present phase three of the initiative.

“This third Smart School Submission will focus on the purchase of replacement Chromebooks with the Chrome OS Management license so that they can be added to the district’s existing Google Apps for Education domain,” district officials said.

The total request for Chromebooks next year is $340,589.

“The Chromebooks will allow staff and students the opportunity to expand how students research and interpret information for classroom activities that align with the common core learning standards,” the district plan says.

“Areas that we hope to improve on include differentiated instruction, consultant teaching, project based learning activities, remediation and enrichment, interactive lessons and the ability to progress monitor student learning on a daily basis.”