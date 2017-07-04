Moriah Challenge hiking event listed as success

× The Moriah Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast fundraiser at the Moriah Eagles Aerie recently. The chamber reported good attendance for the event. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – The Moriah Challenge hikes drew lots of visitors, Moriah Chamber of Commerce members were told recently.

“It was a success,” Chamber President Cathy Sprague said recently at a membership meeting. “The phone was ringing, people were coming in. We did really well.”

The event was held in unison with National Trails Day, and offered hikes to Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain and Crowfoot Pond.

She said they gave out 65 Moriah Four patches that day to hikers who did all four hikes.

Sprague said the Red Brick Cafe had its ribbon cutting and its new sign is up.

“Their reception was well attended,” she said after the meeting. “They had food and live music.”

The café has new summer hours, she said.

It’s now open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Red Brick Cafe is on Main Street next to the Fashion Corner shop.

The chamber held a fundraiser breakfast at the Moriah Eagles Aerie, she said, that raised money for the Port Henry Labor Day Celebration.

“We had a good turnout, and people said they enjoyed the breakfast,” she said.