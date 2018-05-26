Moriah Challenge returns

× Expand Photo provided The is the view from Big Hollow in Moriah, one of the four hikes in the town being promoted on National Trails Day.

MORIAH | It’s the 4-hike Moriah Challenge luring people on National Trails Day this year.

On Saturday, June 2, the Moriah Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the hiking day and the reward is a commemorative patch designed by local artist Linda Smyth.

The challenge promoted hikes to Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain, and Crowfoot Pond.

“Thousands of individuals and organizations will offer local stewardship and recreational opportunities on National Trails Day,” Moriah Chamber Events Director Cathy Sprague said.

“This year is going to be big for the Moriah Challenge because we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the national trail system.”

She said hiking has been found to lower risk of heart disease, improve blood sugar levels, and combat stress and anxiety.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce office at 4317 Main St. in Port Henry will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so hikers who do all four hikes can retrieve the patches, she said.

“They can also pick up a Champlain Area Trails System map to the trails at the office,” Sprague said.

“People came from Canada and New York City to hike in Moriah that day last year and I’m hoping for the same this year.”

Hikers who do the challenge can fill out a provided form and take it back to the chamber office to get the patch, Sprague said.

She said last year the chamber phone rang all day long with calls from people who’d just finished the challenge, asking for directions to the office to get a patch. The chamber is at 518-250-1050 or email moriahchamber@gmail.com.

All four hikes are fairly short and can easily be done in one day, Sprague said.

“Many people who came to get a patch said ‘now, where can we go to eat’ and we directed them to our excellent local restaurants,” she said. “It was a great economic boost for the town.”