Moriah chamber has new leader — again

× New Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Renee Anderson (left) talks with outgoing president Linda Smyth at a recent chamber meeting. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce has a new president in daycare owner Renee Anderson.

Anderson takes over for Linda Smyth, who was elected president in January but resigned because of family commitments.

Anderson said she has several ideas for the chamber, including a Flock of Flamingos fundraiser for May.

The flocking is a mild practical joke, she said, for which people pay the chamber to stick a cluster of plastic pink flamingos in front of a friend or family member’s home.

“You sell a flock for a yard,” she said. “Then they pay you to move it to someone else’s yard. The flocking might be fun.”

Willsboro Central School classes did a similar fundraiser, she said, but used toilets on yards.

Anderson is the owner of Little Champs Day Care in Port Henry, and had been a chamber vice president.

The vice president post will now be open, she said, and chamber members or potential members should contact the chamber before the March 13 meeting if interested.

Smyth said she’ll work with Anderson to ensure a smooth transition.

“My time constraints require family needs to be a priority,” she said. “I’d like to thank Renee. Our Moriah chamber is growing.”

She said she appreciates the trust members had in her to elect her president.

Smyth said she just learned that the Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is coming to Moriah and Port Henry to shoot a tourism video that will be available on the web. A similar video was done recently for Westport to boost tourism there.

“It’s a good, positive thing for the town,” she said.