Moriah Chamber seeking participants for Labor Day weekend run

× Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague shows off T shirt that will be given to run participants. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few good runners, or even walkers, to participate in its Labor Day Dash on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The 3.7 mile loop begins and ends at the Moriah Town Hall in Port Henry, and is open to people of all abilities. It’s a good way to work off some of the food available later in the day during the annual Labor Day Celebration.

The run passes scenic countryside as well as the stunning architecture of Port Henry, much of it dating to the heyday of the old iron mines. The route goes from the town offices to Broad Street, makes a left and goes up a challenging hill then past the Moriah Central School and crosses over to Stone Street to complete the loop.

“They can run, they can walk and it’s for all abilities and age levels,” said Chamber events coordinator Catherine Sprague. “We’re also looking for volunteers to give out water and refreshments along the way.”

It’s $20 to register for the run in advance, and $30 for those who register the day of the run. Early registration is available by going to CoachMarkWilson.com.

The price includes a T-shirt commemorating the run, courtesy of Crown Point Telephone. It begins at 9 a.m., rain or shine, and certificates will be awarded to winners in a number of age groups for both men and women. Proceeds will help pay for the Labor Day Fireworks celebration.

The event is produced by Wilson Endurance Sports and the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

The run will precede the town’s annual Labor Day Parade, and a number of other activities are planned for the day, including a performance of the band Stone Rose.