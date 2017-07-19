Moriah cracks down on zombie homes

MORIAH – Rundown properties in Moriah will be getting close attention from the town’s building codes department.

“We’re cracking down on this,” Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting. “Landlords beware. If we find problems and there is no certificate of occupancy, we’re closing you down.”

Apartments and houses could be certified as uninhabitable and tenants forced to leave if structural and sanitary issues are found.

The supervisor said town codes enforcement staff is cataloging every property the town has had problems with.

The town recently hired a second codes officer, Frank Slycord, to do enforcement and seek out places that have a lack of maintenance, trash scattered around, and other failings.

The town also has a number of abandoned and zombie properties, Scozzafava said.

“Some houses no one owns,” he said. “The taxes haven’t been paid, but the county won’t take them because it must pay for removal of asbestos.”

He said it costs about $4,000 for an asbestos inspection, required before a house can be torn down, and another $30,000 to $50,000 to remove the asbestos if any is found.

The derelict home on Elizabeth Street, known as the “Old Bullock House,” is one example, Scozzafava said, of an abandoned house no one wants to take ownership of because of asbestos concerns.

The town is going to bid for new concrete sidewalks from the east side corner of Main and Broad streets to the end of the Mac’s Market parking lot.

A $100,000 state Department of Transportation grant will be used for the work.

Scozzafava said they will bid for either just the sidewalks, with the town removing the old walkways, or the contractor doing everything, then decide after prices come in. Three new ornate light posts like those in the pocket park on the west side of the street will also be installed.