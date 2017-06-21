Moriah fire routs two families

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This is what remains of a duplex home at 432 Witherbee Road in Moriah, where an accidental fire broke out recently.

MORIAH – Two families were uprooted by a fire that heavily damaged a home in Moriah’s Witherbee hamlet.

The 12:30 p.m. fire on Wednesday, June 13 started when an electrical wire short-circuited in the duplex at 432 Witherbee Road, officials said.

Eleven people in two families were displaced by the fire. Mark Fleury and his wife, Tammy Cole-Fleury, lived on one side of the duplex with their sons, Dakota, 12, and Julian, 10, and Tammy’s cousin, Joshua Streeter.

Two of Mark’s older children, Trever and Tori Fleury, were on the other side with Trever’s girlfriend, Maranda Bacon, and their daughter, Emilia Fleury, 2, and Tori’s boyfriend, Kylelee Combs, and daughter, Storm Fleury, 2.

The building is owned by Tim and Mary Jane Cobb.

The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as food and clothing to seven adults and four children displaced by the fire.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the following days, Red Cross staff and volunteers were available to help those affected by the fire as they navigated the road to recovery, the agency said.

Mineville-Witherbee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adam Wright said the fire was confined to one of the two units in the building, but the entire structure had smoke and water damage and is not habitable.

No one was home on the side of the duplex where the fire began. It was called in by someone on the other side.

There were no injuries fighting the fire, and pets were rescued from the building. The occupants are staying with relatives while they look for other housing.

Moriah, Port Henry, Crown Point and Westport departments were at the blaze, along with Essex County Air One to refill air packs. Ticonderoga stood by at Crown Point’s station, and North Hudson was at Mineville-Witherbee’s station.

Essex County Fire Investigator Joseph Norton said the fire originated in the kitchen, and that a stapled electric wire inside a wall started the fire. The staple abraded the wire at a friction point, eventually shorting and arcing, he said.