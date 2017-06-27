Moriah grads are preparing for life

× Moriah Central School graduates listen to valedictorian Halee Calabrese speak while seated on stage during ceremonies on June 23. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – The 42 graduates in the Class of 2017 at Moriah Central School were told to take their own road in life as they leave high school.

Valedictorian Halee Calabrese said a lot of people helped them get to that day.

“We’ve all been looking forward to this day, some of us are dreading what comes next, others can’t wait,” she said. “But I think we all have some fear and excitement about what is to come. The next few years of our lives, we will be finding out who we really are and what we really want to do in our lives and what we never want to do again.

“After high school you’re officially an adult now and that’s a lot of responsibility; everyone expects you to basically change into a much more mature person within a few hours. One day our parents are making sure we get up for school and the next day we’re taking out thousands of dollars in loans just so we can continue our education. We are officially supposed to be responsible for ourselves now and make decisions that will affect us for years to come.”

Calabrese said a lot of graduation speeches are about Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken.”

“I think in life we should take our own road, whether it’s the road less travelled or the road with some wear or another road entirely,” Calabrese said. “No matter what road we take, it’ll be the right one because it’s the one we chose and it’s unique to us. Everyone’s path in life is different and unique and that’s what makes this moment so special. We will no longer be on the path we’ve always known.”

Salutatorian Nicholas Manfred said they’re celebrating a milestone in their lives.

“As we are here to mark new beginnings for the next stage of our lives, it is an opportune time to reflect on the things we have enjoyed, the memories we have created, and the people we have befriended,” he said. “And with the imminence of this next stage in mind, I would also like to share with you a couple of the most auspicious things I have learned throughout my experiences, both here at Moriah Central School and elsewhere. Namely, I hope to extol upon all of you the two things that I feel will be most useful going forward: the true salience of failure in our lives and the ever-growing importance of perspective.”

He said the opinions of others should not define them.

“The future is unknown and our paths may not take us where we think they are, they might change but just because our plan wasn’t what we thought it was going to be, doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less great,” Manfred said. “Experience new things, take risk, travel the world, question everything and live life how you want to live, because we only get one. Don’t let stereotypes rule your world any more, just be you, because no one else’s opinion matters.”

He quoted author Denis Waitley on failure in life.

“Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker,” he said. “Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.’

“Our lives are measured by the great things we bring into existence, and no matter who we are, or what we do, it is our own conscious choice to make the world a better place. It all starts with you.”

Superintendent William Larrow said everyone wanted the graduates to do well in life.

“Your presence will always be missed,” he said. “Good luck to you. You’re always welcome here.”

The Port Henry High School Alumni Association has awarded $500 to each of three high school seniors at Moriah Central School in support of their college educations.

This annual scholarship is available to students who have a relative who graduated from Port Henry High School, and who have plans for higher education.

This year’s recipients are McKenna Harris of Moriah Center, whose grandparents, Jack Harris and Mary Tom, graduated from PHHS in 1953 and 1954 respectively; Halee Calabrese, whose grandmother, Louise (Riendeau) Bobbie, graduated in 1960; and Nicholas Manfred of Moriah, whose grandmother, Beverly Connors Baker, graduated in 1959.

Each of the students selected this year plans to study medicine.