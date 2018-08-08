Moriah hydro project one step closer

Photo provided Jim Besha, head of Albany Engineering Corp., hopes construction on the long-anticipated Moriah pump-storage project could begin next year.

PORT HENRY | The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has accepted the application of a group of Albany engineers for the ambitious Moriah hydroelectric project, bringing much-anticipated construction one step closer to reality.

Jim Besha, head of Albany Engineering Corp., said the project still needs environmental studies and a final vote of the commission before it can proceed, but acceptance of the application was a “very large” step in the process.

Although not a done deal, Besha said the commission could vote on the project early in 2019, with work beginning later in the year. The project is expected to take three years to become operational.

The 240 megawatt Mineville closed-loop pumped storage project uses water in the old mines to mitigate inefficiencies in the electrical grid.

It essentially operates on three levels far underground — the top and bottom levels are comprised of reservoirs, and in the middle is a set of turbines.

When the grid needs power, the water in the flooded mine shafts is dropped from the top level to the bottom, spinning the turbines in the process. When power is less in demand, the turbines are reversed, the water is pumped back to the top and the process is repeated.

The point isn’t so much generation as it is storage, which is a critical element in the use of renewables. The pumped-storage system essentially takes the electricity that is generated by intermittent sources such as wind and solar and saves it for when it’s needed.

By making wind and solar more viable, the project would also help Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration meet its goal in meeting half of the state’s energy requirements with renewables by 2030.

Coincidentally, that’s the year the Energy Information Administration believes that renewables will surpass coal in providing the nation’s electricity needs.

The technology is proven, but has previously been used in above-ground reservoirs. For the town, it puts to use old iron mines that have been abandoned for nearly a half century.

Moriah supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the idea has been kicking around since the 1990s, and that progress is good news. “This certainly is a project that will be beneficial to the community,” he said.

To make room for the project, the town will need to move its transfer station and highway shed, Scozzafava said. The engineering company will pay for the relocation in exchange for the property.