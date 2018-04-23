Moriah man dead after club shooting

× Expand Photo via Facebook This is Fraternal Order of Eagles Adirondack Aerie 4410 in Moriah Center, where a patron was shot to death Sunday night.

MORIAH | An altercation that began in the bar at the Moriah Eagles Club on Sunday night ended with one person dead in the parking lot outside.

New York State Police have not released the names of either the victim or his alleged killer by Monday morning, but say a release is forthcoming sometime during the day.

Both men were Moriah residents and had been drinking in the club’s bar when they began to argue, according to reports from the scene.

New York State Police were called to the club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Adirondack Aerie 4410, about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 22 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found the victim deceased outside, and took the shooter, who had remained at the location, into custody along with a firearm, according to police radio transmissions.

The Eagle Club is located on County Route 7 (2787 Center Rd.), and opened in a former coin-operated laundry in 2016 after moving to Moriah Center hamlet from Ticonderoga.

Moriah Ambulance Squad was called to the bar with police, but did not transport anyone. An Essex County coroner was summoned to the site later.

Police had fire police from nearby Moriah Fire Department called to close the road in front of the club.The investigation continued overnight, including taking witness statements from patrons of the bar.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.