Moriah students learn dangers of distracted driving

First responders work on freeing a trapped driver (Sarah Anderson) from her call during a mock accident at Moriah Central School.

PORT HENRY | Members of the junior and senior class at Moriah Central School got a firsthand look at what poor decision making can lead to on the roadways.

The school, in coordination with local fire departments, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague (among others) held a mock accident at the entranceway to the school May 10, two days before prom.

Students watched as responders rushed to pull accident victims from cars. They watched as the driver of one car (Sebastian Sprouse) was arrested and when a passenger (Juliette Baker) was taken from the car she was riding in and placed into a hearse.

“We want to educate young drivers on the importance of making good decisions when driving,” said Trooper James D’Ambro, an outreach coordinator with the state police.

Val Mildon, who coordinated the program on behalf of the school, said she was emotional when the first responders started showing up at the scene of the mock accident.

“This makes it real life,” Mildon said. “We hope this may give them a little scare and realize the dangers that are out there.”

Following the accident scene, students returned into the school for an assembly, which included the arraignment of the person responsible for the accident.

Students participating in the mock accident included Sprouse, Baker, Jon Gibbs, Harmony LaFountain, Somer Scorsome and Sarah Anderson.