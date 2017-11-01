Moriah wants Elizabeth St. building gone

× Expand File photo Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava is asking the Essex County Board of Supervisors to help with the demolition of an Elizabeth Street building which the town has deemed an unsafe structure.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Moriah supervisor Tom Scozzafava wants to see a building on Elizabeth Street gone as soon as possible and not sent back into a foreclosure sale.

“This is the third time this property going into a county tax sale,” Scozzafava said. “It has been bought twice before by buyers who have never even looked at the site. The house is close to the street and it is ready to fall into the street. This is an absolute safety hazard.”

Since the property is in foreclosure and is schedule to be part of the next tax sale, Scozzafava said the county currently has ownership.

“The County of Essex owns it and it is a serious health risk and the county needs to go a head and take core of it,” he said. “The town will do everything it can to help, but this has to be taken down.”

County attorney Dan Manning said to move forward with the potential sale of the property.

“Ah, come on, we’ve sold it three times already,” Scozzafava replied. “This is about the public safety of people. The county has foreclosed for the third time so we have to do something with it. You can probably sell these lots once you get these dilapidated buildings off these lots and recoup the price for taking it down. The responsible thing is to get them down and get them cleaned up.”

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally offered a resolution to allow the town of Moriah to knock down the building, which was rejected.

“If this really is such a public hazard, the county has to go in and take care of this problem,” McNally said.

Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew said he wants to see the county put a policy into place when it comes to dealing with dilapidated buildings.

“I would rather see a plan put in place and figure out the way to fund this then just say let’s knock a building down as is,” Merrihew said. “AI would not like to see this done as a test for a program, rather have all the facts first.”