Moriah woman spearheads toy drive

MORIAH | A toy drive started by a Moriah Central School senior is collecting toys and personal care items for needy families.

Moriah senior Lillian Perry is collecting the items for Families First of Elizabethtown, which will distribute them in another week.

She said this is the first year’s she’s collected items for the family service agency, which has been doing it at Christmas time for several years.

People can take items to her home at 195 Fisk Road in Moriah until Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., as well as at the school’s main office, and she’ll get them to Families First.

“People can drop toys off,” she said. “Popular ones are puzzles, games, along with things like deodorant, tooth paste, hair spray.”

Perry said she’ll turn everything over the Families First on Dec. 18.

She said she’s collected many toys and items already.

“I have some so far,” Perry said. “I’m going to host one (toy drive) at a basketball game.”

She’ll organize the items and get them ready.

“I donate all of it to Families First and they distribute it to those who requested it,” she said.