Morrisonville Dog Park gets two paws up

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A ribbon cutting ceremony on May 26 marked the opening of a new dog park in Morrisonville.

MORRISONVILLE | A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of a new dog park in Morrisonville last month.

The grand opening came at the tail end of a two-year, inter-municipal collaboration between the towns of Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh.

“For the two-legged patrons, we hope you have a wonderful time. For the four-legged patrons, we hope you have a woof-able time,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman joked as a large brown dog leapt into a pool of water at the center of the fenced-in park.

The dog emerged, dripping wet, with a neon green frisbee in his mouth.

Plattsburgh Town Councilor Meg LeFevre said that the creation of this new facility began two years ago, when she read an article in a local newspaper about the Town of Schuyler Falls’ efforts to find a location for a dog park. The Town of Plattsburgh, she said, had a perfect location.

“I think this is the future of local government — working together,” said LeFevre, standing beside Cashman and Schuyler Falls Town Supervisor Richard Potiker.

“When you share a hamlet and everyone can benefit, why not partner,” Cashman said.

With help from a $10,000 donation from Casella (“No strings attached, except for the dogs,” Potiker joked) the towns split the work to install the fencing, signs and infrastructure around the park.

“We’re happy to be a part of this,” Potiker said.

In the small square on Bullis Road, just down the street from the Morrisonville EMS outpost, the new facility boasts a water fountain and obstacle course for dogs, a pool, and two fenced-in sections, one for small dogs and another for large ones.

As local officials unfurled a green ribbon for the ceremony, a fluffy gray-and-white pooch tried to join in, leaping up and nipping at the ribbon. The move garnered a few chuckles from the gathered crowd of about a dozen pet owners.

As the ribbon was cut and fell to the ground, dogs of all sizes ran happily from one end of the park to the other, nipping at each other along the way.