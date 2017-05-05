Morrisonville Elementary looking to replace playground

MORRISONVILLE — School officials are planning to give the elementary playground a much needed upgrade.

The playground at Morrisonville Elementary on Sand Road contains a slide, climbing bars and several pieces of smaller equipment, including a balance beam.

“Our playground is small and it has small equipment,” Brandy Ducatte, co-president of the Morrisonville Family School Organization (MFSO). “We’re looking to expand it and give it a much-needed upgrade.”

The MFSO in the early stages of the project.

So far, $8,000 has been raised for the new play area, said Ducatte, which is estimated to cost at least $50,000.

Grant applications and fundraising efforts are planned, and the goal is to have raise the funds needed within the next few years, said Ducatte. The exact equipment is yet to be determined.

COLOR FUN RUN

The first-ever Morrisonville Elementary Color Fun Run will take place June 3 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Following the race, there will be entertainment, vendors and family activities.

The goal is to raise $3,000 at the event, said fundraiser organizer Kelly Duffy-Coryer. “Our playground is outdated and old,” she said. “We want a new play area with more options.

“So, we hope people will come out, have some fun and support our school.”

Check-in starts at 8:30 and the race will start at 10 a.m.

Pre-registration ends on May 19, which includes a complimentary T-shirt, color packet and race bib.

Day-of-race registration is available but does not guarantee a free T-shirt.

Registration costs $30.

To register, visit morrisonvilleMSCR.eventbrite.com. For more information, call Morrisonville Elementary at 563-2929 or visit saranac.org/morrisonville-elementary.