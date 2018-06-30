Morrisonville father shares story of son’s addiction

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Edward Kirby told the SPARCC coalition the story of his son Kyle’s struggle with drug addiction at a recent meeting. Speaking to a packed room of local officials, mental health and addiction professionals and concerned community members, Kirby recalled the overdose that ultimately took his son’s life but spurred a mission to give back and create change.

PLATTSBURGH | Kyle Kirby was a sports-lover.

He played basketball while he was in school, first at St. Peters then Seton Catholic, and watched games anytime he could.

He loved to cook. Play video games. Spend time with his friends. He liked to drink and have fun, he loved his girlfriend and he loved his family. He wasn’t the best student, but he worked hard in his life.

He was also addicted to heroin.

It’s the latter that ultimately took his life at the age of 23.

Kyle’s father, Edward Kirby, didn’t watch on the sidelines as his son descended into drug abuse.

Like many families who experience loved ones struggling with opioid addiction, he was there alongside his son all the way.

SUSPICIONS

Kirby was a single parent for a good portion of Kyle’s life, yet still he watched him, and his siblings, like a hawk — and when he didn’t, his sons were required to keep in touch and give regular updates.

At the end of the day, gathering around the dinner table was sacrosanct.

“One night I came home and I saw a ball of paper in the trash,” Kirby said. “It wasn’t rolling papers — it was loose leaf paper, lined, burned at the edges.”

He became suspicious and grilled Kyle about the papers and eventually took him to get drug tested.

The test came back positive: He’d smoked marijuana.

“I said, ‘From here on out, I’m going to test you regularly,’” he said.

And he did, again and again, until his son was clean.

THE SPIRAL

A few years later, after graduating from Seton Catholic School, Kyle dropped out of Clinton Community College where he’d studied for two semesters. He told his father he was having fun — but his grades were poor.

Kyle moved, instead, into the workforce and found a job he enjoyed at a local business.

But somewhere along the way, things started snowballing.

He was drinking, smoking cigarettes and pot. While cooking, he cut his fingers and ended up on pain medication.

He got addicted to heroin, and his life was caught in a downward spiral.