Morrisonville father shares story of son’s addiction

Elizabeth Izzo
Edward Kirby told the SPARCC coalition the story of his son Kyle’s struggle with drug addiction at a recent meeting. Speaking to a packed room of local officials, mental health and addiction professionals and concerned community members, Kirby recalled the overdose that ultimately took his son’s life but spurred a mission to give back and create change.
PLATTSBURGH | Kyle Kirby was a sports-lover.
He played basketball while he was in school, first at St. Peters then Seton Catholic, and watched games anytime he could.
He loved to cook. Play video games. Spend time with his friends. He liked to drink and have fun, he loved his girlfriend and he loved his family. He wasn’t the best student, but he worked hard in his life.
He was also addicted to heroin.
It’s the latter that ultimately took his life at the age of 23.
Kyle’s father, Edward Kirby, didn’t watch on the sidelines as his son descended into drug abuse.
Like many families who experience loved ones struggling with opioid addiction, he was there alongside his son all the way.
SUSPICIONS
Kirby was a single parent for a good portion of Kyle’s life, yet still he watched him, and his siblings, like a hawk — and when he didn’t, his sons were required to keep in touch and give regular updates.
At the end of the day, gathering around the dinner table was sacrosanct.
“One night I came home and I saw a ball of paper in the trash,” Kirby said. “It wasn’t rolling papers — it was loose leaf paper, lined, burned at the edges.”
He became suspicious and grilled Kyle about the papers and eventually took him to get drug tested.
The test came back positive: He’d smoked marijuana.
“I said, ‘From here on out, I’m going to test you regularly,’” he said.
And he did, again and again, until his son was clean.
THE SPIRAL
A few years later, after graduating from Seton Catholic School, Kyle dropped out of Clinton Community College where he’d studied for two semesters. He told his father he was having fun — but his grades were poor.
Kyle moved, instead, into the workforce and found a job he enjoyed at a local business.
But somewhere along the way, things started snowballing.
He was drinking, smoking cigarettes and pot. While cooking, he cut his fingers and ended up on pain medication.
He got addicted to heroin, and his life was caught in a downward spiral.
Soon he was living in hotels, paying by the day.
His father tried to support him, bring him food. He knew he was using but couldn’t prove it.
It wasn’t long before he woke up one morning and saw his son’s face plastered on a New York State Police post online. He was wanted for using counterfeit money.
Kirby turned Kyle in.
He called state police and spoke with the investigator, then texted his son.
“I knew he’d be arrested for it, but it was the right thing to do,” Kirby said.
“At least I knew he’d be safe.”
When his son called him from jail, asking for bail money, his father did something he’d never done before.
He lied to him.
“I told him we didn’t have the money,” Kirby said.
It was painful to hear his son on the phone, the fear and desperation in his voice, pleading for a respite.
But it was for the best. He knew.
BACK AGAIN
When Kyle was released, his father watched him — just like he’d done when he was a kid.
Kyle moved back into his father’s home. They went to court together every week, and instead of releasing him into the workforce he hired him, so Kyle worked with him too.
For a while, they were inseparable — his father just wanted to know he’d be okay, that he’d stay sober, that he’d stay alive.
“He was upset, thinking it would never end,” Kirby said. Nonetheless, over time, his father saw something he hadn’t seen for years.
“For a bit, we saw the Kyle that we’d known,” he said. “He was ... open to me.”
Kirby got remarried in 2014, and Kyle was there to celebrate alongside him. Over time, his father relaxed and let him find some independence. He started living on his own.
THE CYCLE
A few months later, the cycle started all over again.
“We saw some changes. He was going to the ATM and overdrawing his account,” Kirby said. “He wasn’t Kyle.”
He relapsed.
When Kirby lost contact with him, though it was only a day or two, he thought the worst.
Then he got a call.
“‘I OD’d on Friday night. I died,’” he recalls his son telling him.
He was angry. Upset. But he loved his son and quickly searched for someone who could help.
The last time he saw his son awake and alive was when he dropped him off at a counseling session.
Kyle went missing that day. When his girlfriend came looking for him at the counselor’s office, he was nowhere to be found.
The last text Kirby got from his son came later:
“I’m okay dad this phone sucks,” the text read.
“I love you.”
AN END, AND A MISSION
Kyle overdosed again, but this time he couldn’t be revived.
He was put on life support at CVPH, before his medical team decided there wasn’t much more they could do there. He was transferred to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.
The likelihood of his son’s resurfacing was dependent on his response to a single test, Kirby said.
But when the doctors performed the test, he was unresponsive.
“The doctor said, ‘I’m sorry. Your son is deceased.’”
Kirby paused for a moment, looking into the distance, before continuing:
Kyle’s mother and brother had been on a plane from Oklahoma, and Kirby was left to break the news to them.
“I had to tell them they weren’t going to see Kyle alive,” he said.
The death of his son, through organ donation, extended the lives of five others. But the thought brings little comfort — his son is gone.
What keeps him pushing forward is a mission spurred by his loss, a desire to help others and maybe save a person’s life. Just one.
“We are on the right path,” Kirby told a room full of local law enforcement, mental health and drug rehabilitation professionals and concerned community members at a recent meeting of the SPARCC (Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County) coalition.
“But we’ve got a long way to go.”