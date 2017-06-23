Authorities investigating death of Morrisonville man following domestic disturbance

× Expand Photo provided Authorities are investigating the asphyxiation death of Sheldin I. Deso following a domestic incident in Morrisonville last week.

MORRISONVILLE — Authorities are investigating the asphyxiation death of a Morrisonville man following a domestic dispute last week.

State police responded to a disturbance at a Morrisonville residence on June 15 at approximately 10:24 p.m.

Sheldin I. Deso, 30, was found lying unconscious on the floor.

He was pronounced deceased at the UVM Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh two days later, on June 17.

An investigation, authorities said, revealed Deso "arrived at the residence intoxicated and threatened to retrieve a garden implement, later determined to be a ditch bank blade, to harm family members."

While state police were called and responded to the scene, a physical altercation ensued prior to their arrival.

“During the struggle, Deso was restrained on the floor pending the arrival of the state police, at which time Deso became unconscious,” said New York State Police Troop B Commander John Tibbitts, Jr. in a statement on Friday.

Troopers began CPR until EMS arrived and transported him to CVPH, where he was listed in critical condition and died two days later.

An autopsy was performed by Dr. Michael Sikirica at the Albany Medical Center where the cause of death was determined to be anoxic encephalopathy due to compressive asphyxia, police said.

The scene was processed by the Troop B Forensic Investigation Unit.

This case remains under investigation in conjunction with Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, authorities said.

Deso’s obituary recalled him as avid outdoorsman and family man who worked for Justin's Landscaping in Champlain as a landscaper and as a driver and mechanic for Ashley's Dairy Farm in West Chazy.

Deso recently passed the state exam to be a corrections officer, according to his obituary.

“Sheldin although young, sported a wizard length beard for a reason; he was wise beyond his years and had an amazing ability of just stepping back and looking at the hustle and bustle of activities a busy day can bring,” the obituary read. “He could find the importance of what the day was all about and enjoy it to the fullest.”