Morrisonville resident introduces soy wax candles to North Country

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Northern Lites Candle Shop sells year-round scents, along with seasonal ones. For example, this Valentine’s Day Owner Erin Garrison will be selling “strawberries and champaign” and “love” candles.

PLATTSBURGH — Erin Garrison is in the midst of introducing soy wax candles to the North Country.

“Why soy?” is a question the Morrisonville resident has been asked every day since she started making the scented product back in 2015.

Soy wax creates less soot when burning, said Garrison, who is one of the few candlemakers in the area not using paraffin — a substance regularly used by big-name distributors such as Yankee Candle.

“They last longer and smell better than your typical paraffin candle,” she said. “They’re also all-natural.”

Garrison got into soy candle making because of her mother, Sandra Breen, who took up the hobby about six years ago. Garrison helped her mom from time-to-time until she left the area.

Garrison’s love of candle making stayed in upstate New York and heightened in September 2015 when she decided to pick up the hobby herself.

That hobby transformed into a business a month later out of Garrison’s garage so that she could share her homemade product with the community.

During the early days of her business, Breen helped make candles over 200 miles away, at least until the overabundance of fragrances started to bother her.

Garrison didn’t give up and continued the operation alone.

The process starts in her kitchen.

There soy wax flakes are melted in one big pot. Once the temperature reaches up to 175 degrees, fragrances from two “secret companies” are stirred in. When the temperature drops down to 140 degrees, the mixture is hand-poured into different size jars and labeled with homemade stickers.

Each small batch of four candles takes about an hour to complete, she said. “It’s a lot of stirring and it’s very time consuming.”

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Northern Lites Candle Shop sells over 80 different kinds of soy wax candles.

Zen and cranberry citrus, which are Garrison’s two favorite scents, were sold, along with several others.

While Garrison enjoyed her home business, she wanted to grow her business and sell her product to a market bigger than just her family, friends and neighbors.

Walking down Cornelia Street, Garrison noticed a “For Lease” sign on a building window. Seeing the potential, she jumped right on the opportunity back in August.

That once vacant site is now known as Northern Lites Candle Shop.

The little store carries over 80 different scented soy wax candles and unique trinkets such as soy wax bears, which are simply specialized bears dipped in scented wax and fluffed to look like a stuff animal.

Several other residents approached for this story said they didn’t know Northern Lites Candle Shop even existed.

Garrison’s future goal is to change that by expanding and making a wide variety of candles for different occasions.

Garrison is all ready for Valentine’s day with scents, such as strawberries and champagne. For Father’s Day, a beer or bacon scented candle might make their way to the shelves.

“I would love for everyone to know about these candles,” she said. “It’s a great product.”

Northern Lites Candle Shop is located on 25 Cornelia Street. The store is open 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit the Facebook page “Northern Lites Candle Shop” or visit northernlitescandleshop.com.