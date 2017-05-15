Moses Ludington Hospital adds new lab director

TICONDEROGA – The laboratory departments at Moses-Ludington and Elizabethtown Community hospitals are being combined under the leadership of a single director.

Louis Macario, longtime laboratory director at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, is now the lab director at Moses-Ludington Hospital as well, the hospitals’ President John Remillard said recently.

According to Remillard, Macario’s expanded responsibilities will ensure that the two departments work together as seamlessly as possible.

“Lou has worked very hard to ensure that the lab in Elizabethtown runs smoothly,” he said. “His familiarity with the lab at Moses-Ludington offers him the ability to understand a great deal about the specific requirements there and really hit the ground running to align processes and procedures.”

Macario has been director of the lab in Elizabethtown for 10 years, and has also worked at the lab in Ticonderoga on a per diem basis for 10 years, something that offers a great deal of familiarity with the requirements and current processes associated with Moses-Ludington, Remillard said.

He said Macario’s unique combination of experience, having worked at each of these organizations for many years, made him the natural choice to oversee both labs.

Macario managed the installation of the computer system at Elizabethtown Community Hospital a number of years ago and will replicate that success at Moses-Ludington.

“The alignment of Moses-Ludington with the University of Vermont Health Network and with the hospital in Elizabethtown should be a smooth process,” Macario said. “We are fortunate to have dedicated staff, state-of-the-art equipment, and similar testing options at both locations. Once our policies, procedures and processes be synchronized, working together will be seamless.”

Macario takes over the lab director position at MLH recently held by Chuck Pastor, who recently accepted a position outside of the local area.

Kate Shmulsky, DPharm., the pharmacist at Moses-Ludington, has also accepted the position of pharmacy director for both organizations.

As director of both pharmacies, Shmulsky will work to align processes and procedures while ensuring efficiency of both locations.

“Working for both organizations will allow us to strive for efficiency with regard to administrative functions such as developing policies and ordering supplies, while also aligning our clinical work,” she said.

Technology is expected to play a key role in the alignment and automation of pharmacy functions, Remillard said.

He said technology improvements at Moses-Ludington, to mirror those currently in place at Elizabethtown, will allow the combined departments to monitor inventory levels, support each other in staffing, and support the various departments throughout the newly-combined organization, while saving money for both organizations.

“Hospital pharmacies support the entire facility,” said Shmulsky. “We verify that medications administered in the hospital are suitable for patients in terms of drug interactions, patient age and physical size. We prepare chemotherapy and other infusions and we are often on-hand in the emergency room during significant situations to provide our specific knowledge and expertise.”

Shmulsky’s role expanded to include the pharmacy at Elizabethtown Community Hospital after longtime pharmacist Diana House retired there at the end of 2016.

Inter-Lakes Health, the parent organization of Moses-Ludington, has been working with a number of healthcare organizations to transform healthcare delivery in the Ticonderoga region, Remillard said.

Inter-Lakes Health is in the process of selling its nursing home and adult home to Post Acute Partners.

Ultimately, the University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital will manage and operate the services available at Moses Ludington, which will become part of Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

“The alignment of departments at these organizations will help to ensure efficiency at both locations as we work to become one organization,” said Remillard. “Moses-Ludington is an organization that is undergoing a transformation as it becomes part of Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

“As the process unfolds, administrative and clinical departments will continue to align work processes, creating efficiencies throughout the newly-formed organization.”

The changes will require approvals by various regulatory agencies, a process that is underway.