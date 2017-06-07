Moses-Ludington Hospital launches reconstruction

× Speaking at the renovation ceremony for Moses-Ludington Hospital were (from left) hospital Board of Directors Chairman Rolly Allen, State Sen. Betty Little, and hospital President John Remillard. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – The $9.1 million interior rebuilding of Moses-Ludington Hospital got its official kickoff recently.

Local and state officials gathered at the Ticonderoga hospital to talk about what the massive project will mean to the healthcare facility.

Every department in the hospital will be revamped, with a new emergency department and x-ray and laboratory facilities.

“This makes a milestone in the future of Moses-Ludington Hospital,” hospital President John Remillard said at the ceremony. “With all the transformations in healthcare, Moses-Ludington needed to make some very important changes. In order to meet the needs of our community, we decided to retool our hospital.”

The $9.1 million needed to do so is coming from a New York State Department of Health grant, he said.

“It will rebuild all the services at the hospital,” Remillard said. “It will modernize the entire facility.”

There will be an 18 month construction period, he said, but the hospital will remain open with all services available. Construction started on May 22.

“While we rebuild the hospital we have to stay in operation,” Remillard said.

The new emergency department, with a four-bed patient unit, should be ready by April 2018, he said.

Remillard said the rebuild will add jobs and services, but he didn’t have specific figures.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has been a longtime supporter of Moses-Ludington Hospital.

“We went from a full-scale hospital to a critical-access hospital,” she said. “People don’t stay in the hospital as long. You’re often in and out in a day.”

× Standing amidst on-going work to overhaul Moses-Ludington Hospital were (from left) hospital Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan, James Claremont of PC Construction and hospital Board of Directors member David Shelmidine. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Renovations have started on the specialty physician-clinic space and will end with the physical therapy department. The emergency department reconstruction is second, because space must be cleared to move it to.

Design is by E4H Architecture and engineering from Engineering Ventures, both of Burlington, Vt., with PC Construction of South Burlington, Vt. the general contractor for the work.

It’s an exciting time at Moses-Ludington, Little said.

“To be able to have everything new, everything up-to-date, it’s going to make a huge difference (in care),” she said. “The hospital board has done a fantastic job.”

Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Rolly Allen praised Little for her work on behalf of the facility.

“She (Little) has been wonderful,” he said. “She has been the one who looked after this place.”

The hospital was built in 1981, to replace an aging facility from the 1920s, and the last improvements were in 2001.

Those who work at the hospital are committed to doing their best, Allen said.

“The message is, we are open, we are improving and getting better, and we are here to stay,” he said.