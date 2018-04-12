Moses Ludington now part of Elizabethtown hospital

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Sen. Betty Little speaks at the unification ceremony between Moses Ludington and Elizabethtown Community Hospital held at the Ticonderoga facility. Assemblyman Dan Stec (center) and Inter-Lakes Health Board Chair Rolly Allen are at right.

TICONDEROGA | Moses Ludington hospital is now officially integrated into University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

At a ceremony on Thursday, April 12, the new signs at the Ticonderoga hospital were unveiled during an employee celebration.

“We’re celebrating something that’s really special,” Elizabethtown Community Hospital/Moses Ludington President John Remillard said while standing in front of the hospital. “This marks the changes here that have been taking place. We have a new healthcare operation on the campus.”

The hospitals have been working together to align clinical and administrative processes, including computer systems and software, and the two organizations are now one legal entity.

Moses Ludington is in the midst of a $9.1 million reconstruction project that will expand and modernize all hospital departments.

The emergency department and specialty physician clinics were finished first, and construction work is continuing inside the facility, with radiology next, followed by physical therapy.

Most of the money for the reconstruction of the hospital came from the New York State Department of Health, and Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) were instrumental in guiding the process, officials said.

“I can truly say what we have achieved here is the right thing for Ticonderoga,” Little said. “It’s been a huge effort, a team effort. Having an up-to-date emergency room and facility is key. The community deserves this kind of facility.

"I’m really happy.”

It took a lot of effort to get there, Stec said.

“There’s a lot of challenges,” he said. “All these things make running rural healthcare difficult. We’ll move forward together.”

Moses Ludington has had a clinical affiliation with UVM Medical Center in Burlington for years, but joining the UVM Health Network through its affiliation with Elizabethtown Community Hospital brings additional benefits, including improved communication between doctors throughout the network and increased access to specialists.

That means patients may not need to travel as often or as far for specialty care.

The network is also undertaking a project to unify its electronic medical records system so providers can have instant access and share up-to-date information on patients.

The 77 employees at Moses Ludington will now be working for Elizabethtown Community Hospital. The legal transfer date was April 10.