Most of abandoned train cars, debris removed from North Creek rail yard

× Expand Photo provided This construction and demolition debris has been cleaned up and removed this last week from the North Creek rail yard by Warren County Public Works employees, pleasing Johnsburg leaders and North Creek business owners.

NORTH CREEK | The trash, construction debris and other refuse left behind around the North Creek Train Station by the former operator of the Saratoga-North Creek Railway is now gone.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said Sept. 6 she was “absolutely delighted” by how efficiently Warren County employees had removed these large piles of debris after the situation was discussed at the Aug. 30 county public works committee meeting.

Hogan said that the county workers, operating heavy equipment, had loaded large dumpsters with the refuse from where it was piled north of the rail station’s ticket office, and then hauled it off-site.

“The county has done a wonderful job,” she said. “We’ve seen a tremendous improvement, and we’re thrilled.”

Iowa Pacific, the railway operators, defaulted on their operating contract this year and recently claimed bankruptcy.

They pulled out most of their rail cars and equipment — removing a substantial portion of it long after several county-imposed deadlines had passed.

The latest deadline breached by Iowa Pacific was July 25.

Seven cars were removed this last week, leaving three behind — two owned by an individual and one rail car that Hogan termed “derelict” and unable to be moved down the track.

Also, some mechanical equipment and train-car parts remain.

At the Aug. 30 meeting, several county supervisors — Frank Thomas of Stony Creek, Matt Simpson of Horicon and Queensbury at-large supervisor Brad Magowan — suggested seizing it all or locking it up until Iowa Pacific pays the $28,000 it owes the county from ticket sales, plus about $30,000 owed in overdue land taxes for use of the rail bed.

The plan to clean up some leftover waste and the remaining rail cars wasn’t determined as of Monday, the day this story went to print.

Hogan said she was aiming to have the area cleaned up before this weekend’s 3rd annual Johnsburg History Days, which includes an open house event Saturday Sept. 15 at the rail station’s Depot Museum from noon to 4 p.m. and a talk on the rail station platform at 2 p.m. followed by a recitation of railroad tales at the station by Bill Bibby.

North Creek business owners and community leaders in Johnsburg have expressed angst over the condition of the North Creek rail yard and particularly the rail station’s parking lot, which in the past has been used to stage events.