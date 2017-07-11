Mother Nature downpours on Mayor’s Cup — again

1 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
This year’s annual Mayor’s Cup attracted about 40 boaters for the regatta. Despite relatively low wind speeds and a small number of boats on the water, sailors from New York, Vermont and Quebec enjoyed a day out on Lake Champlain last Saturday. Photos from this event are available for purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
2 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
3 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
4 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
5 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
6 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
7 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
8 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
9 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
10 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
11 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
12 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
13 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
14 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
15 of 15
Photo by Teah Dowling
PLATTSBURGH — The city wasn’t graced with a sunny Mayor’s Cup again this year.
Instead, heavy downpours, low winds and big waves affected the outcome of some of the events.
The annual boat parade of lights, which was cancelled, was the first victim of the four-day annual celebration.
Strong winds on Lake Champlain may have endangered stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers in danger, said organizer Joanne Dahlen.
This was the first year the annual event was cancelled since its creation 11 years ago.
“It’s too bad we couldn’t have it this year,” Dahlen said. “But the last thing we wanted to do was put someone in danger.”
Boaters in Last Saturday’s regatta had the opposite issue as wind speeds reached up to only 5 to 10 knots, said Captain Ed Kehn, who has participated in over 20 regattas. The ideal speed is 15 to 20.
About 40 boats entered in this year’s event, a fairly low number in comparison to previous years that attracted over 100 sailors, said Kehn. “This is the lowest number I’ve ever seen.”
Last year, the regatta came close to cancellation due to heavy downpours and five to six foot waves. About 40 boats registered after seeing weather forecasts beforehand and several others backed out the day of the race after seeing the lake.
Mayor’s Cup officials believe the race wasn’t as successful this year due to weather conditions.
Officials continued on to say that the weather also affected the outcome of this year’s outdoor events as the grounds were soaked from scattered rainfalls, which delayed the annual fireworks display by a half hour.
But like almost every year before, the show lit up the night sky, ending the damp day with a bang.
Mayor’s Cup regatta results
Mayor’s Cup:
Ed and John Trombley of Plattsburgh
Rotary Cup:
Gocelyn Duteau of Lacolle, Quebec
Racing A:
Ed and John Trombley of Plattsburgh
Jean Pierre Turgeon of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec
John Touron of Waterbury Center, Vermont
Racing B:
Dana Bolton and Marc Damica of Colchester, Vermont
Sam Pratt of Richmond, Vermont
Racing C:
Eric Garneau of Saint-Bruno, Quebec
Leslie Velte of Londonderry, Vermont
Doug Friant of Londonderry, Vermont
Racing D:
John O’Rourke of Williston, Vermont
Michael Parson and Peter Hall of Plattsburgh
Tim McCormick of Plattsburgh
Cruising A:
Gocelyn Duteau of Lacolle, Quebec
Miro Balcar of Montreal, Quebec
Cruising B:
Yves Vachon of Verdun, Quebec
Marc Deslauriers of Boleil, Quebec
Mark S
Cruising C:
Larry Hinkey of Glens Falls
William Whalen of Essex Junction, Vermont
Will Colish
Cruising D:
Alex Degreef of Rouses Point
John Hutchison of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania
Michael O’Brien of Corinth
Cruising E:
Barry Brogran of Saranac Lake
Portsmouth Multihull:
Dan Kisel of Balston Spa
Tom Sweet of Chazy Landing
Jim Sweet of Chazy
Photos from this event are available for purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.