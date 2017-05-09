Mothers Day farm market planned

× Expand File photo Allie Christian of Daughters 5 Farm in the foreground, with Rob Burroughs in the background, at the Ticonderoga Farmers’ Market.

TICONDEROGA – A special Mothers’ Day Farmers Market will kick off the season for the Ticonderoga Farmers Market.

The event is Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wicker Wood, 1114 Wicker St., near the Walmart SuperCenter.

This market precedes the season and provides a preview of what’s to come in July when the market officially begins, Market Adviser June Curtis said.

“While it is too early for much produce to be offered, it is an opportunity to showcase the market site and invite the community to stop by for the many outstanding products that are available,” Curtis said.

She said those include Willow Wood Farm’s fresh local meats and eggs, and Flack’s Country Treasures’ local maple syrup and honey.

“Harrington’s Gardens also hopes to have a few early vegetables from their greenhouse, and the Daughters 5 Farmstand is working hard to offer plants and hanging baskets and promises homemade pies,” said Curtis. “On the eve of Mothers’ Day, this early Farmers Market is perfectly timed to provide a myriad of options for a wonderful celebration.”

Joining the regular vendors for the May market are a few new ones with artwork and crafts, she said.

At the Scentsy tent, there will be wickless candles in a variety of fragrances, essential oils and more.

Bert’s Jams and Jellies have bundles of flavors of choice local jams and jellies.

Among many nature items, Adirondack Backyard Birds will offer stainless steel travel mugs, ceramic mugs, throw pillows, small metal prints and hand towels.

“In Ticonderoga, we now have not only a thriving Farmers’ Market but also an outstanding Food Co-Op, both believing in the importance of healthy living,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “I was pleased to hear that the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op plans to join us for this Mothers’ Day Farmers’ Market. They will bring awareness of their mission and discuss their role in bringing local sustainable food to our community.”

He said Co-Op Manager Bree Backus is preparing a fun project for the kids, and people can take their kids to the farmers’ market for “Let’s Make Tissue Paper Flowers.”

“It is heartening to see our businesses and organizations work together in the interests of bettering our community,” Courtright said.

The “Let’s Make Tissue Paper Flowers” kids project sponsored by the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the market. All kids are welcome to participate.

“Working on renovating my old homestead has been a thrill, and hosting the Farmers Market on our property has been equally awesome,” said Market Manager Carol Wood Ramundo. “I’m so ready for warmer weather and the Mothers’ Day Market.”

Farmers, vendors, businesses, local artists and organizations interested in participating in the market should contact the chamber at 518 585-6619 or via email: chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.