Motor vessels, illegal docks concerns for Loon Lake

CHESTERTOWN | The Loon Lake Park District Association has concerns about the behavior of motor vessel operators, John Nick told the Chester Town Board last week.

According to Nick, on July 28 there was an incident involving two personal watercraft (PWC).

The operators, he said, were following a boat and attempted to jump its wake, not seeing that it was towing an inner-tube with two girls on it.

One of the PWCs struck the towline and the girls were thrown into the water. Nick said one of the girls said a PWC ran over her leg.

Nick said in 2016 there was a PWC accident where someone broke a leg.

“We’re starting to see an increase in motor vessels on the lake,” Nick said.

A count conducted last year showed there were 354 motorized boats on Loon Lake and 46 PWCs.

Numbers for this year revealed 397 motorboats and 63 PWCs.

The Lake George Park Commission told Nick there should be 13 acres of lake per boat.

Based on the number of boats and the size of Loon Lake, they have close to twice the number of boats they should have.

More than the number, Nick said there have been more reports of discourteous boaters by kayakers complaining about the wakes from boats and PWCs.

“What do we do? Perhaps more education will help,” he said

The Loon Lake Park District Association conducts water safety classes for boaters, and recently the numbers of those attending has tripled.

A boating safety certificate is required for anyone 14 and older to operate a PWC.

Nick said he had spoken to Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett and he said a committee would be set up to look at the issues on Loon Lake and boaters rights regulations.

Leggett said the town would have to look at the number of docks more closely.

“Loon Lake is a mature lake - most development has already occurred,” Leggett said. “At first glance, it doesn’t seem possible to have that big of an increase in one year when most all lakefront lots have had docks for years.”

Nick said the association would like to partner with the Town of Chester to look at trends on Lake Loon.

One of the other issues the association examined was the increase in the number of docks. Nick said this year there were 41 more docks on Loon Lake than last year, but only two permits were issued to install a dock.

Other than those issues, Nick said the association is making progress in its fight against invasive species.

The water quality of the lake is good, with the exception of some sodium and chloride showing up, mainly from road salt runoff.

People are reporting seeing more eagles, and they have counted seven loons and four otters on the lake.