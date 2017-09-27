Motorcyclist dead in collision

NORTH HUDSON | One man was killed after two motorcycles collided head-on on the Tracy Road in North Hudson over the weekend.

Paul A. Boivin, 64, of Addison, Vt. died of multiple injuries after he crossed the centerline on his 2013 KTM motorcycle and hit a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Randolph W. LaPier, 48, of Mineville.

LaPier was last listed in good condition at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after being airlifted there by the LifeNet helicopter.

Boivin was taken to University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after the 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 crash.

The remote Tracy Road between Moriah and North Hudson is a popular spot for motorcyclists because of its twisty nature. State Police said Boivin had failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line when he hit LaPier.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the State Police Troop B Collision Reconstruction Unit were also at the crash site.