Motorists urged to watch out for turtles

× Expand Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS Motorists should be on the alert for turtles crossing the road in May and June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has warned.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state is urging motorists to “give turtles a brake” as they seek out sandy areas to lay their eggs.

The warm weather is prime time for the annual ritual. But the slow-moving creatures are prone to getting run over as they cross busy roads and highways.

Thousands are killed each year when they are struck by vehicles as they migrate to their nesting areas, warned the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

It may take over a decade for a turtle to reach breeding age and they lay just one small clutch of eggs each year.

The loss of a breeding female can have a significant effect on the local population.

“They spend more of their time in the water, and only come out of the water to lay their eggs,” said Ron Giegerich, collection manager with the Roosevelt Wildlife Collection at SUNY ESF.

Some of the best nest sites are man made, open areas like embankments and driveways.

Studies reveal some motorists actually try to hit turtles.

“It’s definitely cruel,” Giegerich said.

Migrating turtles are also prone to being snatched from roadways for use as pets, which is illegal in New York because all turtle species have been a protected population since 2006. Only snapping turtles can be legally harvested.

All 11 species of land turtles that are native to New York are declining.

The reason is simple:

“Man’s influence on the land,” Giegerich said. “In some wetlands areas, the highways are knocking down the population.”

Giegerich said awareness campaigns are helpful, but should probably be augmented with increased signage on roadways.

“I live out in the country, and don’t see turtles like I used to,” Giegerich said.

The DEC is engaging in efforts to address the issue, including creating sandy nesting habitats at the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area in St. Lawrence County.

The state agency is also tracking changes in reptile and amphibian populations using info gleaned from the decade-long survey called the Herp Atlas Project.

The survey information is used to monitor changes in reptile and amphibian populations, guiding habitat and wildlife management decisions.

The agency made the announcement on World Turtle Day, which was trending on Twitter.

DEC’S TURTLE TIPS

If you see a turtle on the road, avoid hitting it with your car. Do not swerve suddenly or leave your lane of travel, but take care to avoid hitting turtles while driving.

Be on the lookout for turtles and slow down, especially on roads near rivers and marshy areas.

If you see a turtle in the road or shoulder and you can safely stop your vehicle, consider moving it to the shoulder on the side of the road in the direction it is facing.

Most turtles can be picked up by the side of its shell. Picking the turtle up by its tail may frighten or injure it.

Use extreme caution when moving snapping turtles; either pick her up at the rear of the shell near the tail using two hands, or slide a car mat under the turtle to drag her across the road.

Don’t take the turtle home. All native turtles are protected by law and cannot be collected without a permit.